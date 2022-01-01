6 Reasons To Consider Johnson & Johnson Stock

Apr. 03, 2023 11:33 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)XLV1 Comment
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.25K Followers

Summary

  • The Abiomed acquisition enhances JNJ’s positioning in one of the most lucrative markets around and could be earnings accretive next year.
  • The dividend narrative is hugely compelling and looks resilient enough, despite the weakening of some financial metrics.
  • We like the stock’s defensive characteristics and think it could come in handy this year.
  • The dollar’s weakness should reflect well.
  • Forward valuations are cheap, and we are swayed by the risk-reward on the charts.

Johnson And Johnson Ordered To Pay 572 Million For Role In Oklahoma Opioid Crisis

Mario Tama

Introduction

The stock of healthcare stalwart Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been feeling under the weather of late. Over the last six months, it has delivered negative returns in double-digit terms, even as a portfolio covering the other large healthcare

Relative returns

YCharts

Yield

YCharts

CFO to sales

YCharts

Cash flow to CAPEX

YCharts

DXY

Investing

Beta

YCharts

Sortino ratio

YCharts

PE Ratio

YCharts

Weekly chart

Investing

JNJ:XLV

StockCharts

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.25K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JNJ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.