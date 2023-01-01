Buy Alert: 5 Sustainable And Undervalued 10%+ Yields

Apr. 03, 2023 11:45 AM ETET, BXSL, VNO.PM, VNO.PL, NS.PC, NS.PB, NS, OCSL, BN, BAM, VNQ, BIZD, AMPL4 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Groups

Summary

  • With a likely recession on the horizon and interest rates still at high levels, the bar for income stocks has been raised.
  • Investors need to insist on higher starting yields that are likely to hold up through a recession.
  • We share five picks that are trading at attractive valuations and offer sustainable 10%+ yields.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

White Chat Bubble On Blue Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

With a recession on the horizon and interest rates still at high levels, the bar for income stocks (DIV) has been raised. Investors need to insist on higher starting yields that are likely to hold

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
20.47K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NS.PB, ET, VNO.PM, BXSL, OCSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.