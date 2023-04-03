Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 03, 2023 10:50 AM ETGulf Resources, Inc. (GURE)
Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Helen Xu - Investor Relations Director

Xiaobin Liu - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Gulf Resources Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Helen Xu. Ma'am, you may begin.

Helen Xu

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and good evening to all those of you for joining us from China. And we would like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources' fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call. I'm Helen Xu, the IR Director. Our CEO of the company, Mr. Xiaobin Liu, will also join this call today.

I'd like to remind you – to all our listeners of this call, certain management's statements during the call will contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules.

Actual results may differ from those discussed today, taking into account a number of risk factors, including, but not limited to, the general economic and business conditions in China; the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak; future product development and production capabilities; shipments to end customers; market acceptance of new and existing products; additional competition from existing and new competition from the bromine and the other chemical production; changing technology; the ability to make future bromine assets; and the various other factors beyond its control.

