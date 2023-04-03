Implications Of Clean Energy Race

Apr. 03, 2023 11:20 AM ETTIP, STPZ, LTPZ, TIPZ, SCHP, STIP, TDTT, TDTF, VTIP, TIPX, PBTP, IVOL, GTIP, SPIP, GII, IGF, VPN, GLIF, NFRA, TOLZ, PAVE, OBOR, SIMS, IFRA, EFRA, PBW, PBD, SMOG, ICLN, GRID, ACES, CTEC, BNE, ERTH, CTEX, FRNW, GCLN, TEMP, KRBN, GRN, GRNTF, CRBN, KEUA, KCCA, KSET, NBCT, KGHG, BSEA, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.87K Followers

Summary

  • We see the U.S. policy push for leadership in clean tech and Europe’s fast-developing response creating near-term and strategic investment opportunities.
  • Risk assets rallied amid stabilizing sentiment toward banks. Yet the disconnect between sticky inflation and market expectations of rate cuts persists.
  • This week, we’re watching U.S. employment data to gauge how tight the labor market remains. We see wage pressures contributing to persistent inflation.

Renewable energy system with solar panel on the roof

alphaspirit

Transcript

Recent shifts in U.S. industrial policy have sparked a global clean energy race that is creating investment opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.

We see near-term opportunities in low-carbon technology and transition-linked assets in the U.S. and

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHER PERMITTEDCOUNTRIES.
16

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.87K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.