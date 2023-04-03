Wejo Group (WEJO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 03, 2023 11:22 AM ETWejo Group Limited (WEJO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.71K Followers

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Barlow - Chief Executive Officer

John Maxwell - Chief Financial Officer

Megan LeDuc - Manager, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Operator

Welcome to the fourth quarter 2022 earnings call and business update. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Megan LeDuc, Manager of Investor Relations. Thank you, you may begin.

Megan LeDuc

Thank you Errol. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining Wejo’s business update call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2022 operational and financial results. With me on the call today are Richard Barlow, our Founder and CEO, and John Maxwell, our CFO.

Remarks made today on this call about future expectations, events, strategies, objectives, trends or projected financial results and other similar items are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and as such should be taken in the context of the risks and uncertainties that are outlined in the SEC filings of Wejo, including our recently filed annual report on Form 10-K as well as other documents filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements in the future.

In addition, during this call we will be discussing certain financial metrics that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S., better known as GAAP. For a reconciliation of these financial metrics to GAAP, please refer to our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.