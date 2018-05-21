Adobe: Undervalued Company With Exposure To AI

Summary

  • Adobe's exceptional diversification and breakthrough innovations enable the company to serve an extensive customer base. The latest products and features are more AI-powered, thus increasing value for customers.
  • The company has demonstrated excellent capital allocation, with management's strategic decisions around growth drivers over the decade leading to outstanding financial results.
  • My valuation analysis suggests the stock is undervalued.

Investment thesis

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has demonstrated stellar financial performance over the last decade, mainly thanks to its focus on innovation, a strong brand, and a diversified product portfolio, together with striving to maximize customer satisfaction. The management has a proven track record

Adobe's financials last 10 years

Adobe's profitability metrics

Chart
Adobe Digital Experience segment growth

Adobe's Q1 FY2023 by-segment revenue

Consensus EPS estimates of Adobe

Adobe DCF valuation

Adobe valuation metrics

