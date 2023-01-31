This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, April 3rd.
There are many ways to get investing ideas, including following along with some of the largest institutional investors in the world.
Hedge funds and other institutions, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), file 13-F filings that let us know what they own, with a 3-month lag.
Mirroring hedge funds is not a smart idea since we don't know why they bought a company or their fund goals or risk-profiles.
However, cross-referencing the most popular hedge fund ideas with the Dividend King's safety and quality scores and valuation ratings is a reasonable way to get an idea of what world-beater blue-chips might be worth buying today.
Yahoo Finance periodically scans 943 hedge funds for their largest holdings, and comes up with lists of the 10 most popular companies owned by some of the biggest funds on earth.
Let's take a look at what 10 blue-chips are most popular with hedge funds today, and why six of them are potentially great long-term buys today.
Further Reading
S&P Global has substantial scale and a strong brand, giving it competitive advantages over smaller competitors.
It has long-term growth potential if the broader market increases in the long term, as that could lead to more demand for the company's services, assuming it maintains its market share." - Yahoo Finance.
Summary Facts
Further Reading
In an increasingly digital world, The Walt Disney Company has growing digital assets with a leading streaming service in Disney+ and also a majority stake in Hulu. In terms of Disney+, the company recently increased the price by 38% in December in the ad supported streaming product with 94% of subscribers staying with the service after the price increase. With growth and price increases, management has said they expect Disney+ to be profitable sometime in fiscal 2024." - Yahoo Finance.
Summary Facts
Further Reading
The largest bank in the United States. Although shares of the stock have declined recently given the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, JPMorgan Chase has arguably gained more business as a result with more deposits moving from regional banks to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). While it might have near term downside if there are more bank failures, America's largest bank by assets has substantial long term earnings power." - Yahoo Finance.
Summary Facts
Further Reading
Like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corporation has substantial scale with total assets of $2.41 trillion, ranking second in the United States. Like other banks, Bank of America faces near-term downside if the financial sector weakens further. With its substantial market share, Bank of America has attractive earnings power in the long term." - Yahoo Finance
Summary Facts
Further Reading
For full year ended January 31, 2023, Salesforce had $31.4 billion in revenue, up 18% year over year, and operating cash flow of $7.1 billion, up 19% year over year. Of the total revenue, subscription and support revenue were $29.02 billion, up 18% year over year, giving the company relatively more predictability in terms of sales." - Yahoo Finance.
Summary Facts
Further Reading
Although it isn’t as popular with hedge funds in our database as some of other big tech stocks, Apple nevertheless has substantial competitive advantages given its strong brand, financial strength, profitability, and substantial user base that could allow it to do well in the long term if it maintains its market share. In the middle of March, Bloomberg reported Apple is delaying some bonuses and also expanding cost reduction efforts." - Yahoo Finance.
Summary Facts
Further Reading
Alphabet is a big tech company that is facing more competition as a result of Microsoft incorporating AI into Bing. Although AI makes mistakes, many users nevertheless find the new AI Bing useful. In response, Alphabet is expected to launch multiple AI products this year, including the now open to beta testers Bard Chatbot." - Yahoo Finance.
Summary Facts
Further Reading
Meta Platforms is a social media giant that could benefit if TikTok is forced to sell itself as that would cause a distraction for TikTok management. Although it is still committed to investing tens of billions in the future in building a metaverse, Meta Platforms has nevertheless cut costs with layoffs of around 10,000 people and the closing of 5,000 additional open roles the company hasn’t filled yet." - Yahoo Finance.
Summary Facts
Further Reading
Amazon has substantial growth potential in the future as AI processing will likely increase cloud processing demand. In the future, Amazon could also make more of its own computing chips for AWS that could help it save more money and offer more value. Like several other big tech companies, Amazon has also recently trimmed some of its workforce with around 9,000 more layoffs expected." - Yahoo Finance.
Summary Facts
Further Reading
Although AI is still flawed in many instances, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is wildly popular and demand for the chatbot has grown substantially. Given it reportedly owns 49 percent of OpenAI, Microsoft has incorporated ChatGPT into Bing and the company will incorporate AI into many of its products in the future as well. With more AI products, Microsoft products could be more useful, and the company’s cloud division could also benefit from more processing demand." - Yahoo Finance.
Summary Facts
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in any of these blue-chips (I'm not a market-timer).
Even Ultra SWANs can fall hard and fast in a bear market.
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about these dividend blue-chip hedge fund favorites.
These are all world-class companies with strong brands and solid management teams that can and will adapt to today's challenging economic environment.
Based on their historical valuations, DIS, JPM, BAC, CRM, GOOG, META, and AMZN are potentially reasonable to table-pounding great buys.
I consider DIS, JPM, BAC, CRM, GOOG, and AMZN the most attractive buys today since Meta's long-term user base is expected to shrink by 2025.
If you're looking to invest alongside some of the largest hedge funds in the world, these six world-class blue-chip buys are a reasonable and prudent way to do it today.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Dividend Kings owns MSFT, GOOG, and AMZN in our portfolios.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
