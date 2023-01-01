OPEC+ Shocks Market With Supply Cuts

Summary

  • A handful of OPEC+ members surprised the market over the weekend by announcing further voluntary cuts amounting to around 1.66m b/d from May to December 2023.
  • These surprise cuts mean a tighter market this year.
  • As a result, we have had to revise higher our oil forecasts for the remainder of 2023.

View of the building entrance of the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria on sunny day with street in front.

Timon Schneider/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy

What has been announced?

A number of OPEC+ members shocked the market over the weekend by announcing further voluntary supply cuts. These cuts were announced ahead of the

Voluntary supply cuts announced by OPEC+ members

OPEC, reports, ING Research - * Russian supply cuts are an extension of recently announced cuts

ING oil forecasts

ING Research

