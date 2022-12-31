Carbon Streaming Corporation (OTCQB:OFSTF) (NETZ.NE), referred to here as "CSC", operates in an emerging industry around carbon credits that has the potential to be very impactful combating climate change. To understand CSC’s business strategy, one must have an understanding of the voluntary carbon credit market.
Carbon credits, either mandatory or voluntary, are a mechanism designed to help reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced by individuals and businesses.
Mandatory carbon credit represents a permit to emit one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent. The idea is that governments or organizations set a limit on the amount of greenhouse gases that can be emitted, and then issue a limited number of carbon credits to those who need to emit them.
Voluntary carbon credits are similar to mandatory carbon credits, but they are not issued as part of a regulatory compliance scheme. Instead, they are purchased voluntarily by individuals, businesses, or organizations that want to offset their carbon footprint or support sustainability initiatives. Voluntary carbon credits are created through projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, such as reforestation or renewable energy projects. The credits are then sold on a voluntary carbon market, with the price set by supply and demand.
By purchasing voluntary carbon credits, individuals or businesses can claim that they have offset their carbon footprint, even if they are not required to do so by law. This can be a way for organizations to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and reduce their environmental impact.
However, critics argue that voluntary carbon credits may not be as effective as mandatory credits, as there is less oversight and verification and categorization of the projects that generate the credits. As a result, voluntary carbon credit market ($2 billion traded in 2021) still represents less than 1% of the total carbon credits market ($910 billion traded in 2022). Yet, as individuals and businesses race to participate the voluntary carbon credit market, oversight and verification of projects are expected to standardize and this market is expected to grow three to four-fold by 2030.
There are currently several verification standards for voluntary carbon credit projects that aim to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of the projects. Some of the most widely recognized verification standards include:
These verification standards help ensure that carbon offset projects are genuine and effective at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and that they deliver additional benefits to local communities and the environment. When purchasing voluntary carbon credits, it is important to look for projects that have been certified by a recognized verification standard to ensure that the credits are of high quality and have a positive impact.
There are several different activity types related to voluntary carbon credit projects, including:
Although these different activity types are all designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or remove carbon from the atmosphere and have the potential to generate voluntary carbon credits, it is important to consider the specific activity type when evaluating the potential impact of a carbon offset project.
The price of voluntary carbon credit fluctuates significantly depending on the quality of the credits (verification standard, activity type, location), supply and demand.
GEO (Global Emissions Offset) and N-GEO (Nature-Based Global Emissions Offset) are two benchmark prices set by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which are used in the voluntary carbon market to provide a reference point for the value of voluntary carbon credits and help buyers and sellers to negotiate fair prices.
For example, in the three months ended December 31, 2022, GEO prices fluctuated between $2.55 and $4.20 per tonne while N-GEO prices fluctuated between $3.17 and $8.69 per tonne.
In this three-month period, CSC sold 122,995 credits for an average price of $8.61 per tonne close to the high end of the price.
CSC’s business strategy can be summarized in the following steps:
Below is a summary of CSC’s current projects:
According to CSC’s management, CSC expects to sell credits generated from a project within 12 months.
In total to date, CSC has approximately 366 million carbon credits in the pipeline to be generated from various projects to be delivered between 7 and 50 years. The total upfront costs are approximately $78 million.
It's worth observing that if one looks at the current market pricing, even at the low end of $2.55 per tonne based on GEO benchmark price, the 366 million credits would be worth about $933 million in revenue. Even discounted deeply to present value, it is still significantly higher than the $78 million upfront cost invested.
However, as mentioned earlier, only $2 billion worth of voluntary carbon credits traded in 2022. 366 million credits would represent a very significant amount of supply and drive the price down without a significantly increased demand.
Interestingly, the current revenue figure is not relevant to CSC’s future business strategy or valuation. One can note that for the six-month ended December 31, 2022, with the total revenue of $1.086 million, the cost of purchased carbon credits is $0.625 million while the marketing cost is $0.349 million, earning nearly no profit on the sale of these credits. This is when the average price sold for these credits was $8.61 per tonne. As one can see, no project has entered the “Delivery” stage yet. According to CSC management, these carbon credits sold during the six-month period ended December 31, 2022 were purchased from Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve project outside of its streaming and royalty agreements. I am not sure why CSC management would purchase these credits outside of these existing agreements and incur additional costs to try to re-sell.
For the six months ended December 31, 2022, excluding the non-cash share-based compensation, marketing costs on sale of credits, CSC incurred approximately $8.6 million in cash expenses. This is very high considering that CSC is in a relatively passive streaming business. The upfront costs invested in a project should have already covered project related costs such as verification of the project. Therefore, I have trouble understanding why there is a need to incur $4.25 million in salaries and wages, $1.4 million professional fees and $1.98 million in consulting fees in this six-month period to identify projects and enter streaming agreements.
According to the Management Information Circular filed on October 5, 2022, the five executive level employees earn a total of over $1.1 million in base salaries and a total of nearly $10 million in total compensation in 2022.
Given approximately $190 million funds raised in total, $10 million annual compensation just for the executive team seems excessive in addition to the professional and consulting fees incurred every year in millions. The current cash balance of $70 million won’t last long to just cover its excessive spending. With this type of uncontrolled expenses, one must wonder how much due diligence CSC really conducts to verify the projects and monitor how the project owners spend the funds provided by CSC.
Although the voluntary carbon credit market is very interesting and has great potential, for CSC to be an attractive investment, one must believe in the following:
For now, I don’t believe all of the above is true and will stay away from investing in CSC.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
