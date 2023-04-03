Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CBWTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQB:CBWTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Schmitt - Chief Financial Officer

Hugo Alves - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Auxly Cannabis Group Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Results Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session from the company's financial analysts. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Mr. Schmitt, you may begin your conference.

Brian Schmitt

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Auxly Cannabis Group's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Brian Schmitt, CFO of Auxly Cannabis Group. And joining me today is Hugo Alves, CEO. A replay of this conference will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Auxly's Web site. I encourage you to follow along with the presentation slides which are posted on our Web site in the Investor section, under Presentation.

Before I turn the call over to Hugo, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion today involves forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the views expressed today. Management can give no assertion that any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements during this call speak only to the original date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements except as required by applicable law. Management refers you to the cautionary statement and risk factors included

