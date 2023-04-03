Rubicon Organics Inc. (ROMJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCQX:ROMJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Margaret Brodie - Interim CEO and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities

Michael Freeman - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Rubicon Organics' Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on April 3, 2023. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for research analysts to queue for questions. Before we begin, I will refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation, which contains Rubicon's caution regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Today's presenter will be Margaret Brodie, Interim CEO and CFO. I will now turn the call over to Margaret Brodie for the presentation.

Margaret Brodie

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. Today, I am reporting on Rubicon Organics’ fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022, and our outlook for 2023. 2022 was a turning point for the business with significant growth and proof in the original thesis that cultivating high-quality organic cannabis in the right-sized facility will generate operating leverage. Furthermore, it provides evidence in our belief that focusing on the premium segment with premium brands delivered against targeted consumer insights can deliver profitability in the Canadian cannabis market.

Rubicon is now at the stage where our thesis is proven. And today, I'm proud to announce that we have delivered in 2022 record net revenues of $35.5 million or a 57% increase over 2021, three quarters of adjusted EBITDA profitability, achieving $1.9 million in 2022. Operating cash flow of $2 million and positive free cash flow of $2.2 million in the second half of 2022. We also successfully extended our debenture for

