MSCI: This Index Provider Is A Great (But Expensive) Stock

Apr. 03, 2023 1:06 PM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
285 Followers

Summary

  • MSCI is uniquely positioned to benefit from the global wealth accumulation trend and the increasing convenience of saving and investing.
  • With 16,000 proprietary indexes, MSCI is a leader in the exponentially growing index market, which is dominated by very few companies.
  • Through its ESG & Climate, Real Assets, Analytics and Index segments, 97% of the company's products and services are purchased through recurring fixed and variable fee arrangements.
  • Unfortunately, as high quality as it is, and despite the great growth prospects it has, MSCI seems overvalued. I expect the company will continue to impress fundamentally, but I find the potential upside to be very limited.
  • At 45.5 forward P/E and 32.7 forward EV / EBITDA, the company is trading above its historical average, and way above its competitors. I rate the stock a Hold, with a fair value of $494.70 per share.

Portrait of a Financial Analyst Working on Computer with Multi-Monitor Workstation with Real-Time Stocks, Commodities and Exchange Market Charts. Businesswoman at Work in Investment Broker Agency.

gorodenkoff

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is a unique asset in the financial services sector. Each one of its Index, Analytics, ESG & Climate, and Real Assets businesses is growing and should continue to grow at a rapid pace, with 97% of the company's revenues coming from recurring

Segment Breakdown

MSCI Investor Presentation (March 2023); ABF = Asset-Based Fees

Comparison table

Created by the author using data from the companies' financial reports

Growth Column Graph

MSCI Investor Presentation (March 2023)

Segment Breakdown

Created by the author using data from MSCI's 10-K

Comparison Table

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of April 3rd, 2023

Comparison Table

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of April 3rd, 2023

Comparison Table

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of April 3rd, 2023

Comparison Table

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of April 3rd, 2023

financial model

Created and calculated by the author based on MSCI's financial reports and the author's projections

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
285 Followers
I work as a financial analyst at a pension fund in Israel. I conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.