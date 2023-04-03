StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (SZLSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.7K Followers

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCQB:SZLSF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call April 3, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rebecca Greco - Head, Investor Relations

James Howard-Tripp - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Rebecca Greco

Hello everybody, and thank you for joining the StageZero Fourth Quarter and Year end 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today, is StageZero’s Chairman and CEO James Howard-Tripp. Please note that Management's discussion today will contain forward-looking statements about anticipated results and future prospects. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and StageZero's results may differ materially from those discussed today.

Investors should consult the company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, the company disclaims, any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to James Howard-Tripp, StageZero's Chief Executive Officer. James, please go ahead.

James Howard-Tripp

Thank you, Rebecca. And, hello everyone and thank you for joining us for this call. It's at the end of a what is truly been a tumultuous three-year period. If we think about where we were in 2019, when we were getting ready to actually introduce or fully introduce Aristotle to, with the advent of COVID, the immediate pivot that we had to do to the PCR testing for COVID, that took us through the better part of two years as we came out of that and life was just beginning to return to normal.

We had Russia invade Ukraine and we had all of the impact on the global economies. So it's been a very interesting process because from being a cancer company to being a COVID company to going back to

