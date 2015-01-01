HighPeak Energy: Ready To Rally, Catch It If You Can

Apr. 06, 2023 8:00 AM ETHighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • HighPeak Energy sold off due to trimming their production forecast. As with many companies, this was an overreaction.
  • HPK has very strong fundamentals, including an 85% oil cut in their core area that enables 12,000' laterals.
  • We rate the company as a Strong Buy maintaining our call last year.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Daily Drilling Report. Learn More »

Young man refueling his vehicle while looking worried at the high gas prices.

"Man. those oil prices...Oh well at least they have it

Ladanifer

Introduction

I don't do this enough-revisit a former pick to see how it's doing. Back in October, I picked HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) as a strong buy. I

HPK share price chart

HPK share price chart (Seeking Alpha)

HPK Overview

HPK Overview (HPK)

HPK drilling results

HPK drilling results (HPK)

HPK Growth Story

HPK Growth Story (HPK)

Insider trading

Insider trading (CME)

2023/2024 Development plan

2023/2024 Development plan (HPK)

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
9.39K Followers
40 years of oilfield and analyst experience to work to find you winners.

I am an oilfield veteran of 38+ years. Retired from Schlumberger since 2015. My background is drilling and completion fluids. I have authored a number of technical papers on completion topics. I have worked around the world- Brazil, Russia, Scotland, and the Far East. I still maintain a training and consulting practice and am always willing to help people who want to learn.

New- The Daily Drilling Report is Live!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HPK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am forced to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.