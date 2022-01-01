Q1 was an exciting quarter for markets in general. The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and other major market averages continued their rally from the mid-October lows. The SPX appreciated by 7% in Q1, the Nasdaq 100 by 17%, the DJIA ended the quarter flat, and the NYSE composite gained just 1% in Q1.
We saw quite a divergence in Q1, with many badly-beaten technology stocks leading the charge in the recent rally. Many Nasdaq names skyrocketed in the quarter, while industrials and other sectors lagged. Investors rotated back into the higher alpha names as risk appetite returned to Wall St. in the first quarter.
My diversified All-Weather Portfolio ("AWP") returned approximately 22% in Q1 2023. The Bitcoin (BTC-USD)/digital asset segment appreciated by 67%, accounting for roughly 20% of all profits in the AWP. However, the most significant driver of income remained the diversified stock and ETF portion of the AWP. The AWP's non-GSM stock and ETF segment provided a 22% return and a 24.44% gain, once factoring in dividends, covered call strategy, and collar hedges on several names.
I continued with high-quality, badly beaten-down tech companies last quarter. Many of my favorite stocks in the technology segment likely bottomed around mid-October and have been on fire ever since. At the end of Q1, the AWP's tech plus segment accounted for about 22% of all assets.
Outperforming stocks/ETFs included:
Takeaway - We saw a stellar performance in many of our favorite stocks, and we can continue to see big things occurring in the tech industry in the coming years. Therefore, high-quality tech companies represent significant potential, even at the risk of near-term volatility in the coming months.
I've accumulated a significant Palantir position in Q1 and consider the stock cheap here. There may be near-term volatility. However, longer-term, Palantir should be in a winning position. The company houses some of its industry's most outstanding talent and has significant growth potential globally. Many wonder precisely what Palantir does because it does so many things in its sector.
Moreover, Palantir's comprehensive solutions provide the most complete and "best" user experience. Therefore, Palantir may be free of significant direct competition and should continue growing, becoming increasingly profitable in the coming years. I also have accumulated substantial positions in Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and several other stocks in Q1.
Top China holdings continue being Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), and several other quality Chinese stocks. E-commerce and EVs are booming industries in China, and the country's business is gaining influence outside China's borders. It remains advantageous for the Chinese government to stay pro-business and support the top tech companies of its economy.
Q2 Allocations - Betting on Alibaba and Baidu 11% in China
While all investments come with a degree of risk, some are riskier than others. Therefore, we should recognize that Chinese equities have higher risk factors and could decline due to unexpected geopolitical or other unforeseen events. Nevertheless, many companies in the Chinese segment remain cheap, and their stock should appreciate considerably in the coming years.
Several stocks, like Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and Brookfield (BEP), stood out, gaining 39% and 24% in the quarter, respectively. Materials have done well and should remain profitable, especially as inflation persists more than anticipated in the coming months and quarters.
The defense segment provided 2.4%, and financials delivered roughly 4% at the end of the quarter. However, both sectors, defense and financials, underwent many corrections in Q1. The defense segment should be set up to go higher and remain a top segment. While some financials may have more turmoil in the near term, it's an excellent time to consider quality long-term positions. I've recently increased the AWP's financials/banks position to 4.4% of assets for the next quarter.
The gold, silver, and miners segment produced substantial 8% returns in Q1. Several notable outperformers included Kinross (KGC), surging by 28%, and Alamos Gold (AGI), gaining 20%. Other stocks and ETFs also showed 10% plus gains last quarter.
Q2 Outlook - Keeping it Neat
I'm keeping a significant GSM portion of approximately 25%, roughly 5% physical, and 20% stocks and ETFs. Many gold and silver-related stocks are still trading on ultra-low revenue growth and earnings estimates. Therefore, many GSM stocks could go substantially higher if gold moves above $2K soon (decisively).
BTC and other risk assets were among the top performers last quarter. Moreover, many stocks and digital assets have appreciated considerably since they bottomed about six months ago. Therefore, while I remain optimistic (holding a relatively modest position), we should consider the possibility of near-term pullbacks and future buying opportunities they may provide. The digital asset segment remains the riskiest element of the AWP portfolio, and tight stops should be implemented in case there is a reversal. I'm considering stopping out below significant support $28,000-27,500 level and trailing stops if BTC decides to rise.
You can prepare for an exciting Q2, but a smooth ride is not guaranteed. Tech stocks put up an excellent showing in the first quarter, but the $64,000 question is how much juice is left? Can the tech segment continue powering the SPX and other major averages? What will happen with the banking crisis? Will risks persist? How deep could a recession get?
Questions are abundant now, and uncertainty could continue plaguing markets for some time. What went up may come down, and I won't be surprised if we see a significant correction in Q2. Therefore, the SPX may still retest its 3,500 low or touch down lower if the recession gets too intense. However, I will continue accumulating quality companies on sale, building a profitable portfolio, and increasing income over time.
This article was written by
Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASSETS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
