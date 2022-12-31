gorodenkoff

A Quick Take On OS Therapies Incorporated

OS Therapies Incorporated (OSTX) has filed to raise $10 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a biopharma developing treatments for osteosarcoma and related solid tumors.

OSTX is undercapitalized, has no institutional investor backing and has a long way to go before knowing the results of its current trials.

While I wish the company well, I’m on Hold for the IPO.

OS Therapies Overview

Rockville, Maryland-based OS Therapies Incorporated was founded to develop its OST-HER2 and other candidates to treat cancers of the bone in children and young adults.

Management is headed by founder, president and CEO Paul A. Romness, MPH, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2018 and was previously Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Boehringer Ingelheim and 'served in several roles at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).'

The firm's lead candidate, OST-HER2, has received orphan drug designation and is currently in Phase 2b trials at major hospitals across 21 sites in 18 different U.S. states.

Management expects to conclude the trial by late 2024.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

OS Therapies has booked fair market value investment of $14.3 million in equity and convertible promissory notes as of December 31, 2022, from investors.

OS Therapies’ Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Future, the global market for osteosarcoma treatments was an estimated $367 million in 2020 and is forecast to reach $663 million by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.09% from 2021 to 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing incidence of bone cancer in children worldwide.

Also, a rising cost of treatment and adverse side effects from cancer therapies may inhibit the growth and adoption of various treatment options.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following:

Merck (MRK)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Novartis AG (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (TAK)

Amgen (AMGN)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCPK:HKMPF)

Baxter (BAX)

ADVAXIS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

Isofol Medical AB

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

OS Therapies Incorporated Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a development-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and material R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline advancement efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, the company had $171,480 in cash and $18.1 million in total liabilities.

OS Therapies Incorporated IPO Details

OS Therapies intends to raise $10 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering two million shares at a proposed price of $5.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company is also registering for sale 535,336 shares of common stock as part of a recent convertible share sale contract.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $105 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 8.66%. A less than 10% share float is considered a ‘low float’ stock and can be subject to increased volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

IPO Proposed Use Of Proceeds (SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is 'not currently a party to any pending or threatened legal proceedings.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Commentary About OS Therapies’ IPO

OSTX is seeking public capital market investment to fund advancing its pipeline through and into clinical trials.

The firm’s lead candidate, OST-HER2, has received orphan drug designation and is currently in Phase 2b trials at major hospitals across 21 sites in 18 different U.S. states, with an expected completion date of late 2024.

The market opportunity for treating osteosarcoma treatments is moderate with some growth potential in the coming years, but it features a number of large competitors with deep pockets.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration agreements, although the firm in-licenses some IPO from Advaxis.

The company’s investor syndicate does not include any known institutional life science venture capital or strategic investors.

Boustead Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (69.9%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of approximately $105 million, which is well under the typical range for a biopharma firm at IPO.

While I wish OS Therapies well, the firm is undercapitalized, has no institutional investor backing and has a long way to go before knowing the results of its current trials.

I’m on Hold for the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.