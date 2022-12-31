OS Therapies Aims For $10 Million IPO

Apr. 03, 2023 1:53 PM ETOS Therapies Incorporated (OSTX)
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Groups

Summary

  • OS Therapies has filed proposed terms for a $10 million IPO.
  • The biopharma is developing a treatment for osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.
  • OSTX will not have clinical trial results until late 2024 at the earliest, is thinly capitalized and has no institutional investor backing.
  • I'm on Hold for the IPO.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Modern Medical Research Laboratory: Two Scientists Wearing Face Masks use Microscope, Analyse Sample in Petri Dish, Discuss Innovative Technology. Advanced Scientific Lab for Medicine, Biotechnology

gorodenkoff

A Quick Take On OS Therapies Incorporated

OS Therapies Incorporated (OSTX) has filed to raise $10 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a biopharma developing treatments for

Company Pipeline

Company Pipeline (SEC)

Statement Of Operations

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

IPO Proposed Use Of Proceeds

IPO Proposed Use Of Proceeds (SEC)

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
18.96K Followers
Author of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.