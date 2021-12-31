Constellation Software's Record 2022 Earnings

Apr. 03, 2023 1:58 PM ETConstellation Software Inc. (CNSWF), CSU:CA
Best Anchor Stocks profile picture
Best Anchor Stocks
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Constellation Software Inc. had another great year, aided by the acquisition of Altera.
  • We explain why we don't think we should expect these growth rates going forward.
  • Profitability surged thanks to a more normalized accounting period, but cash flows remained stagnant due to the impact of non-cash operating working capital.
  • Capital deployment enjoyed another record year and the "M&A machine" is intact.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Best Anchor Stocks get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Communication technology with global internet network connected in Europe. Telecommunication and data transfer european connection links. IoT, finance, business, blockchain, security.

NicoElNino

Introduction

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCPK:CNSWF) finally reported its delayed Q4 and FY 2022 results. Recall that a couple of weeks ago, the company announced it had postponed these due to some complexity surrounding the Altera acquisition.

Constellation’s results

Constellation's year

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Constellation's revenue

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Constellation software's organic growth

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Constellation's non-FX adjusted organic growth

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Maintenance organic growth

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Altera financials

Constellation's MD&A

Constellation revenue growth rates

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Constellation's profitability

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Constellation's expenses

Constellation's MD&A

Revenue and expenses across currencies

Constellation MD&A

Constellation's effective tax rate

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Other expenses

Constellation's MD&A

Other expenses

Constellation's MD&A

Impairments

Constellation's MD&A

Contingent consideration

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Constellation's cash flows

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Operating cash flow

Constellation's MD&A

Capital deployment

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Capital deployment excluding Altera

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Altera's acquisition multiple

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Best Anchor Stocks helps you find the best growth stocks to outperform the market with the lowest volatility. They can anchor your portfolio on the stormy market sea, still allowing you to outperform.

Best Anchor Stocks have a long track record of revenue growth combined with below-average volatility. The first pick is up 16,000% from its IPO but has never been down 30%, not even during in 2008-2009. 

Best Anchor Stocks can serve several purposes: stabilize your high-growth portfolio, or add low-volatility growth to your index, dividend or value investing.

There's a 2-week free trial, so don't hesitate to join Best Anchor Stocks now!

This article was written by

Best Anchor Stocks profile picture
Best Anchor Stocks
2.17K Followers
The best lower-volatility growth stocks to beat the market
Best Anchor Stocks is for people who want quality growth stocks with lower volatility than high growth and more growth than typical dividend or value investments. We do deep analyses of about 20K to 25K words in 6 articles when we pick a stock and we follow our holdings very closely. You get reports about the quarterly earnings, Investor Days and important developments. And we put our money where our mouth is: we invest alongside of you. You get all of our trades with a short explanation. 
But you get much more: spreadsheets, a live portfolio, chat with fast response for all your questions, webinars (we just did one to explain DCFs) and much more. 
Best Anchor Stocks was founded by Kris and Leandro. Kris is known as From Growth To Value and his marketplace Potential Multibaggers and is also a finfluencer with 85k followers on Twitter.He is 45-year old and always focuses on the long term. 
Leandro is the main contributor and he has a background is in Economics with a specialization in Finance. He prepared for the CFA exam for two years and, although he didn’t end up taking the exam due to two cancellations during the pandemic, it has helped him achieve a more detailed understanding of financial markets and accounting. 
 Both Kris and Leandro are both calm and steady in their approach and character when it comes to investing. They focus on the next years, not the next month. Price action doesn’t affect their decisions, fundamentals do. This can help investors who act based on emotions weather difficult times in the markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSU:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.