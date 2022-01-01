turk_stock_photographer/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) hopes to capitalize on the growing trend of consumers seeking healthy skin through treatments rather than concealing flaws with makeup. HydraFacial's technology is appropriate for both young and mature skin, and its multi-channel strategy allows it to effectively reach customers. It is also a better alternative to manual facials, as its painless and reasonably priced treatment produces visible results. In my opinion, the product's unique profile gives the company access to a sizable global TAM by bridging the gap between high-end medical treatments and more accessible consumer skincare. Despite this optimistic outlook on the future, I believe near-term performance is being driven primarily by worries about near-term spending and broader recessionary dynamics. Since it is unclear when these issues will be satisfactorily addressed, and because it will likely be several quarters before investors recognize management's efforts to improve margins, I will continue to wait on the sidelines. Thus, I stand by my hold recommendation.

Thoughts on results

Generally speaking, I agree that SKIN 4Q22 print and guide has a lot going for it. The long-awaited boost from a Consumables pull through helped drive quarterly sales results above expectations, and the company's outlook for FY23 was similarly optimistic, with sales projections that topped projections and an EBITDA margin projection that was on par with consensus. However, examining the quarter more closely reveals signs of concerns that make me wary about the near-term outlook, especially regarding the deceleration observed in new system adoption in comparison to upgrades and replacements. To give context, footprint for Hydrafacial only increased by 863. The recently released Syndeo system also needed price cuts to stimulate interest. The financials, I believe, are also feeling the effects of recessionary fears in EMEA. Although the stock price rose on the day of earnings, I attribute the increase to "better-than-expected less-worse results" and a cover from the recent short report rather than the underlying business performance. I still think SKIN has a ways to go before I'm interested enough to dig in and possibly revise my rating.

Thoughts on growth outlook

There could be a few different causes for the slowdown in footprint expansion, so I think it's best to proceed with caution until SKIN provides more solid evidence that things are picking up speed for the better in 2023. One of the difficulties was caused by inactive APAC systems during the zero-COVID period, where no consumables were purchased in the last 12 to 18 months. This may result in a relatively stagnant growth as new accounts replace inactive accounts in China. The growth outlook is also further weighed down by EMEA concerns about recessionary trends that were identified as challenges in the EU and UK. The inability of management to quantify these particular dynamics is another important reason why I believe conservatism is warranted at this time. If management who has better underlying insights is unable to quantify this, who are we as investors to quantify it? In my view, the latter is a temporary situation that will probably diminish as China's economy reopens, while the second one is a concerning indication of possible challenges during an actual economic downturn.

Thoughts on guidance

The 23-28% increase in sales and 18%-20% increase in EBITDA margin that SKIN projected at its investor day in September 2021 were reaffirmed. Despite the upbeat tone of the 18%-20% EBITDA guidance, I'd like to point out that this range is highly dependent on the pace of the recovery in China. Gross margin is expected to improve year over year due to the inflection in 2H23 brought on by SKIN's international rollout of the next-generation Syndeo system. In terms of cadence, management is not providing quarterly guidance, but they have pointed out the usual quarterly fluctuations in sales and margins and have projected that FY23 will be very similar to FY22 in terms of the quarterly contribution to EBITDA margin. The reiteration of EBITDA in the range of 18-20% was expected, but the weak 4Q22 performance puts SKIN in a position where it needs to show evidence to convince the market that this guidance is plausible. In contrast to when SKIN was rapidly expanding and the market would respond favorably to strong guidance, the company now finds itself in a very different position. Investors are becoming increasingly skeptical, so SKIN must now present tangible results to win over the market. I think the skepticism here is fair as I also have concerns around SKIN S&M spend given the outsized spending in 2022 to support the strong growth. Now that China is going to reopen and Syndeo is going to target global markets, it seems increasingly likely that SKIN will need to spend a lot more on S&M to capture growth. While this would drive growth, it increases the uncertainty of whether the EBITDA guidance can be met.

Capital allocation

The allocation of capital and the ongoing of partnerships are promising developments, in the midst of all the uncertainties. In my opinion, the acquisition of SkinStylus brings synergistic technology that improves the Hydrafacial service, but I don't anticipate significant revenue contribution anytime soon as it needs time to ramp up. On partnership, I believe the partnership announced earlier in 2022 with JLo, as well as the upcoming launch into Dior Spas, are anticipated to support sustained growth in the future by enhancing brand recognition. However, I think the market is focusing on SKIN's fundamental performance rather than these partnerships. Therefore, I do not think the positive effects from these partnerships will be reflected in the share price until SKIN can convince that its core business can do fine without burning too much S&M.

Conclusion

Current trading dynamics are being driven primarily by worries about near-term spending and broader recessionary dynamics. The recent quarter shows signs of concerns, such as the deceleration in new system adoption in comparison to upgrades and replacements. Therefore, caution is warranted until the company provides more solid evidence that things are picking up speed for the better in 2023. While the allocation of capital and the ongoing partnerships are promising developments, I believe the market is focusing on the company's fundamental performance rather than these partnerships. Thus, the positive effects from these partnerships will not be reflected in the share price until SKIN shows tangible results to win over the market. Overall, given the uncertainties and challenges, I recommend to hold.