Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) offers a lot of promises to take on YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), in the online video market. The company continues to announce a ton of new content partners while working on innovative monetization products, but the ramp to material revenues and profits will be lengthy. My investment thesis remains Bearish on Rumble Inc. stock due to valuation, but the company did end 2022 on an impressive note.

Big Quarter

Rumble shockingly reported that Q4 2022 revenues soared to $20.0 million, but costs soared even faster. The company is aggressively signing up new content creators at high costs to move to the new online video platform.

For the quarter, costs of sales were substantially higher at $23.5 million. The only major disappointment is that new talent doesn't appear to be arriving organically. Rumble is clearly paying large sums to acquire the business of a new sports league like Power Slap or a comedian/actor like Russell Brand.

One of the major reasons is that the online video platform still can't fully monetize their suddenly large 80 million DAUs. Otherwise, Rumble would generate a solid gross profit, instead of a $3.6 million gross loss.

Rumble Q4'22 Earnings Report

On the Q4'22 earnings call, management was clear how little of existing traffic is actually being monetized:

One of the things that excites me the most about everything is that we're barely monetizing this current audience right now. The growth that you're seeing is by not even including this in most of our devices in applications and you're seeing it just basically from what - from the web. That's one of the things that excites me a lot is that the potential here, once we start scaling out RAC and integrating RAC as a better product through our platform, that's where you're going to really see the real value of this audience because right now, I don't think people see the real value quite yet.

The key to success is organic content similar to YouTube, where Rumble can monetize the traffic without a large payout to creators. For now, though, the company has signed up more digital sports partners to take the site beyond conservative politics that boosted Q4 revenues.

The stock hasn't maintained any of the initial after-hours gains due to the apparent big revenue boost from the mid-term elections not flowing through to Q1'23 numbers. The CFO guided to a revenue decline for Q1 as follows (emphasis added):

This strong revenue outperformance in Q4 is the result of higher than anticipated election related user engagement. Because we're in the unique position of releasing earnings so close to the end of the quarter, we wanted to address Q1 revenue. Q1 is performing as we expected, but will be somewhat lower than Q4 due to the fourth quarter outperformance.

The problem facing the stock is the suddenly surging expenses. Rumble appears to be buying content to pull through users. If these viewers stay around and use the online video platform to watch organic content, this ultimately works for shareholders.

For now, though, higher revenues are being offset by higher costs. For Q4'22, operating expenses surged to $13.8 million, up from only $4.3 million. The costs of being a public company and a robust online platform have suddenly boosted operating expenses to a level not exactly expected on the original promise of a low-cost infrastructure business.

Rumble burned about $18.4 million in cash during Q4. The company ended the year with a cash balance of $338.3 million to fund this investment phase, but the cash balance quickly disappears at this spending level, and the online video platform is competing with a YouTube platform that has a parent company with a cash balance in excess of $100 billion.

The platform signed several new sports leagues to become the unofficial platform for live-streaming action sports. Rumble signed up Nitro Rallycross and Street League Skateboarding to combine with Power Slap to form a digital sports platform.

Of course, the key here is the cost to stream these sports rights. Rumble gains a ton of credibility and marketing already being involved with a sports league like Power Slap run by Dana White from the UFC.

Generally, though, sports rights are usually won by the highest bidder and not necessarily the best distribution platform. Rumble offers the ability for quick global distribution without any cable restrictions holding back the amount of content a sports league wants to distribute to viewers.

Wait For Selloff

Our last call was probably too greedy looking for a $5 stock while Rumble traded as low as $5.81 in late December. Still, the stock is worth nearly $2.6 billion now, and the company had a huge ramp in costs to offset all of the revenue gains in the prior quarter.

Rumble spending $1.20 in cost of services for each $1 of additional revenue can't last long. Not to mention, other costs soared in the quarter. The original promises of low costs are starting to exit the conversation.

The online video platform doesn't have a lot of analyst coverage, but the current estimate has 2023 revenues reaching $103 million and jumping to $225 million in 2024. The stock has already cooled off to $9, and more weakness is likely until Rumble proves leverage in the model.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Rumble Inc. provides a lot of potential as a free speech online video platform. Investors need to temper any excitement in Rumble's stock, and at the price. Right now, the best opportunity is to load up on Rumble's weakness, potentially at the prior lows.