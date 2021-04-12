maybefalse

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is the largest e-commerce company in China and has benefited from the tremendous population growth in the country over the past decade. However, over the past couple of years, the company has faced slowing growth as well as a series of regulatory challenges. Therefore, recent reports of a planned split of its business into 6 segments has had investors buzzing with anticipation. The benefits of a split will likely include faster decision making, greater agility, and more accountability. But what does this mean for you as an investor? Well, my sum of parts valuation indicates a potential upside of 94% following a "demerger" and IPO of each individual company. In this post I'm going to break down the essence of a split before diving into my revenue forecasts for each segment and sum of parts valuation.

Data by YCharts

Why a Split Can Unlock Shareholder Value?

Faster Decision Making

Breaking up a large organization into multiple parts is a common way to unlock shareholder value. As organizations get larger, they become slower, have more layers of middle management and employees become increasingly disconnected from both the customer and reality. This can lead to "echo chamber"-style siloed decisions, and given Alibaba has an army of ~254,000 employees, this would likely be the case. In larger organizations there's also often a feeling of "disempowerment" and lack of ownership or accountability, which is a sure-fire way to produce a non-productive or even toxic culture, where people spend more time "playing it safe" and less time getting results.

A peer big tech company Meta (META) also announced a "Year of Efficiency," with an aim to remove "multiple layers" of middle management. Alibaba's announced plans are more extreme with each individual unit having its own CEO and ownership of its strategy, and thus this should have an even greater benefit.

Each business unit also will have accountability over its own budget and expenses which will likely improve efficiency. Resentment can run rampant in large organizations as one business unit splurges expenses, while another has a limited budget. Over in the west, we recently saw startup Open AI run around the feet of the "800-pound gorilla" Alphabet in the race for AI by gaining a "first mover" advantage with its ChatGPT product. This is a testament to the speed and greater risk (with regard to reputation, compliance, etc) smaller companies can take.

Smaller Target for Regulatory Attacks

Another benefit of splitting up a large organization - it will be a smaller target for "attacks" from regulators which previously slapped the company with a huge $2.8 billion fine in 2021 for "monopoly" style practices. As the old Asian proverb says, "the nail that sticks up gets hammered down." As organizations get larger, regulators take notice. Alibaba's founder Jack Ma also has previously made comments criticizing the Chinese financial system which resulted in the ~$35 billion IPO of Ant Group, of which Alibaba owns 33%, of being halted. Alibaba previously announced an ownership restructuring, which changed Jack Ma's status to a "non-controlling" person, but a company split makes it much more thorough.

Capital Raising and Valuation Boost

The final benefit is the fact each company will be able to IPO separately and raise extra capital. This will likely attract the ideal type of investors to each business and result in a boost in valuation multiples. I will discuss more about this in my "sum of parts" valuation section.

What will the Split Look Like?

Alibaba announced it will split its organization into six main business segments, as per the below;

The China Commerce (Taobao Tmall) Group - Core Ecommerce Business

Core Ecommerce Business The Cloud Intelligence Group - Alibaba Cloud and Artificial Intelligence products, to be headed up by current CEO Daniel Zhang.

Alibaba Cloud and Artificial Intelligence products, to be headed up by current CEO Daniel Zhang. The Local Services Group - Alibaba’s food delivery service Ele.me and mapping (reported a strong quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022). Yu Yongfu will lead as the CEO.

Alibaba’s food delivery service Ele.me and mapping (reported a strong quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022). Yu Yongfu will lead as the CEO. Cainiao Smart Logistics - Alibaba’s logistics service, with Wan Lin as the CEO.

Alibaba’s logistics service, with Wan Lin as the CEO. The Global Digital Commerce Group - International e-commerce includes AliExpress and Lazada and is to be headed up by Jiang Fan as CEO.

International e-commerce includes AliExpress and Lazada and is to be headed up by Jiang Fan as CEO. The Digital Media and Entertainment Group - Alibaba’s Cinema and streaming business, with Fan Luyuan as CEO.

Each business is expected to operate independently and have an IPO "when ready," according to CEO Daniel Zhang. For a full overview of what each business includes you can see the graphic below.

Alibaba Business Model (Alibaba)

To further analyze the business segments, I have created a table that includes past growth rates, and the percentage of total revenue each segment generated as of the quarter ending December 2022 or Q3,FY23. Alibaba generated $37 billion in revenue for the quarter which increased by ~2% year over year, in RMB. This wasn't a rapid growth rate, but keep in mind China has only recently started to loosen its "hard lockdown" policy. On the table below I have highlighted China's Commerce segment which includes (Taobao and Tmall) as its largest segment, contributing to ~68.69% of total revenue of $25.6 billion for the quarter.

Alibaba Segment Financials Pre Split (created by author Deep Tech Insights (Ben Alaimo))

I believe its core e-commerce segment will benefit from the strong growth forecasts for China's economy. Economists at Fitch have revised China's GDP growth forecast from 4.1% to 5.0% for 2022. I also noticed China's factory production data has announced its highest reading in ~11 years. The purchasing managers index, increased to 52.6 in February, which was above economist forecasts of 50.1 and higher than the 53.5 rate reported in 2012. To help visualize the substantial revenue generated from its local e-commerce segment, you can see the chart I have created below.

Revenue Per Segment Q3,FY23 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights (Ben Alaimo))

Its second-largest segment is Alibaba Cloud, which generated ~8% of revenue or $3 billion for Q3,FY23. The segment reported fairly slow growth of just 3%, but I believe this segment has the largest growth potential.

According to a study by McKinsey, the Cloud industry in China is forecast from $32 billion in 2021 to close to $90 billion by 2025. This is expected to be driven by China's vast manufacturing industry which is still in the early stages of digital transformation.

Alibaba Cloud is poised to benefit from this industry growth as it had approximately 37% market share in China and is the fourth-largest cloud provider globally, according to the latest data I could find.

I was happy to see the "best man for the job," the current CEO Daniel Zhang as the person chosen to head up the cloud division post the split, which shows Alibaba's board/management team agrees in the potential of the cloud.

As an investor I would be keen to invest in Alibaba cloud as a separate entity. Over in the west, the cloud businesses of big technology companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) (AWS and Azure) are the fastest-growing and most highly profitable parts of the business. In China, Alibaba does face competition from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Baidu (BIDU) and Huawei. In addition, China Telecom grew its cloud segment revenue by a rapid (108% year over year) with $8.4 billion reported, for the full year of 2022.

On the chart I have created below we can see the growth rates per segment. Alibaba's Logistics segment Cainiao is a standout performer with a rapid 27% revenue growth rate and $2.49 billion reported for Q3,FY23. Reports indicate this segment will be the first to IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2023, at a valuation of ~$20 billion. This makes complete sense in my mind as the best time to IPO a company is during the "good times" when the business can capitalize on the momentum, especially as China's economy restarts. You will notice its Digital Media segment and Innovation reported negative growth of minus 6% and minus 20%, respectively. Luckily these businesses only contribute to 3% and 0.33% of total revenue, so they don't have a major impact.

Growth Rates Per Segment Q3,FY23 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights (Ben Alaimo))

Sum of the Parts Valuation

Alibaba is a complex beast to value and the terms of the split are still being finalized. However, I have created revenue growth forecasts for each individual business segment using the Q3,FY23 results shown previously as a baseline. In this case, I have forecast Alibaba's total revenue (pre-split) could increase by 8% over the next 12 months to $152.3 billion. This is slightly higher than analyst consensus estimates of $141 billion, but given BABA beat it recent expectations I deem this to be achievable due to the aforementioned trends. By segment (post-split), I have forecast China Commerce segment to rebound from a negative 1% growth rate reported in Q3,FY23 to a 5% growth rate over the next 12 months generating $103.8 billion in revenue, as China's hard lockdown lifts and GDP booms.

Alibaba Sum of Parts Valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights (Ben Alaimo))

Next, I forecast its Cloud revenue to increase from just a 3% YoY growth rate in Q3,FY23 to 6% for the next 12 months, generating $12.3 billion in revenue (post-split). For International Commerce I have estimated a 1% faster growth rate than Q3,FY23, and I have done the same for Cainiao Logistics, with a 28% growth forecast or $10.6 billion. In order to be conservative I have kept its Digital Media and Innovation segments as still having declining growth as per the current trend. You may notice that Alibaba has announced a six-segment split, but it currently operates with seven segments (as you can see in my table above). Therefore in the next segment, I have rolled up its smallest Innovation segment (just 0.33% of revenue) into Digital Media.

In terms of earnings, Alibaba has beaten its earnings over the last four quarters and analyst estimates a $10.99 earnings per share by 2024, pre-split. Therefore I would expect this trend to continue moving forward.

On the final table below, you can see I have estimated a valuation multiple (price to sales ratio) for each segment, post-split. For comparison, Alibaba trades at a forward price to sales [P/S] ratio = 2.1, pre-split. I have forecast its China Commerce segment will benefit from a higher multiple of 3.3 post-split due to the extra capital and improved flexibility, etc. For the Cloud segment I have forecast a price-to-sales multiple of 6, which makes sense given this is a potentially high-margin technology business with a huge TAM, as discussed previously. For the other segments, I have been fairly conservative with a P/S ratio equal to 3 for both the International Commerce and Local Consumer Services segments. I have added a higher P/S ratio = 4, for Cainiao Logistics due to its strong growth rate (27% reported in Q3,FY23) and its high barriers to entry. Its Digital Media and Innovation segment (which I've rolled up) I have given a P/S ratio equal to 2, due to declining fundamentals as per Q3,FY23.

Alibaba Sum of Parts Stock Valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights (Ben Alaimo))

Bringing everything together I get a total Valuation post-split of $530 billion or $204 per share. At the time of writing the market capitalization is $273 billion or $103 per share and thus this represents a percentage upside of ~94.29%. It also should be noted that even if the split doesn't occur, Alibaba has a valuation of $383 billion, based on my DCF model and forecasts done in a prior post, therefore it's undervalued in either case.

Risks:

Tepid IPO Market/China Risk

Splitting a company into multiple parts and encouraging each to do its own IPO sounds great in theory. However, the market for IPOs has become very tepid due to the macroeconomic environment. In fact, the number of IPOs has been slashed by over half from 3,260 globally in 2021 to just 1,671 in 2022. This could mean a few segment IPOs may end up fetching lower valuations than expected, which would impact the overall valuation. In addition, splitting up an organization isn't always best for example Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) gains its power from being able to allocate capital to the segments with the highest return on capital. Then of course for any Chinese stock, we have the country risk which always is prevalent. China has recently partnered with Russia and Brazil to ditch the U.S dollar and trade in Yuan. This is not a great sign for international relations to say the least and has created a further divided world.

Final Thoughts

Alibaba's announced split into multiple businesses looks to offer major benefits from faster decision-making to greater accountability and improved capital raising. Of course, this won't be completely smooth sailing for Alibaba given the tepid IPO market and the extra costs which will likely be associated with both the separation and IPO promotions, etc. However, the sentiment surrounding the stock is positive so far, and given my sum of parts valuation indicates the stock is deeply undervalued with a ~94.29% upside (post-split), then I deem the stock to be a great long-term investment.