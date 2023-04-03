Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call April 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alicia Dada - Investor Relations

Steve Taylor - President and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Justin Jacobs - Mill Road Capital

Hale Hoak - Hoak & Co.

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Natural Gas Services Group Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Alicia Dada, Investor Relations representative. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Alicia Dada

Thanks, Julia. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our full year and fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. Today's call is being webcast on our Investor Relations website at ndsgi.com. Also available on the site is our earnings press release, which was issued Friday, March 31.

Before I hand the call over, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call, including the Q&A, we may make forward-looking statements regarding expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied on this call. These risks are detailed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and as such, may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements made during this call are based upon information known to Natural Gas Services Group as of the date and time of this call. NGS assumes no obligation to update the information presented in today's call.

With

