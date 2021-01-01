Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Individual investors' exposure to fixed income rose to a 17-month high last month. The March AAII Asset Allocation Survey also shows higher cash allocations and a pullback in equity exposure.

Stock and stock fund allocations fell by 1.0 percentage points to 64.7%. The decline ends a four-month streak of rising equity exposure. Nonetheless, stock and stock fund allocations are above their historical average of 61.5% for the 34th consecutive month.

Bond and bond fund allocations rose 0.2 percentage points to 15.1%. Fixed-income exposure was last at this level in October 2021. Bond and bond fund allocations are below their historical average of 16.0% for the 25th consecutive month.

Cash allocations rebounded by 0.7 percentage points to 20.1%. Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the fourth consecutive month.

The increase in fixed-income allocations occurred as Treasury bond yields pulled back from their recent highs. The decline in equity allocations occurred as bullish sentiment in the weekly AAII Sentiment Survey fell to historically low levels last month.

March AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 64.7%, down 1.0 percentage points

Bonds and Bond Funds: 15.1%, up 0.2 percentage points

Cash: 20.1%, up 0.7 percentage points

March AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 30.9%, down 0.5 percentage points

Stock Funds: 33.9%, down 0.5 percentage points

Bonds: 4.2%, unchanged

Bond Funds: 11.0%, up 0.2 percentage points

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 22.5%

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds, and cash.