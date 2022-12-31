Block: Separating Fact From Fiction In The Short Seller Report

Apr. 03, 2023 2:50 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.79K Followers

Summary

  • Hindenburg recently released a short seller report which accuses Block of allegedly overlooking key items in its operations.
  • Block has denied the claims and stated that out of its 51 million monthly transacting actives as of Q4,22, ~44 million have been verified.
  • Hindenburg suggests Block is overvalued relative to its simple price to tangible book value, but my more advanced discounted cash flow model indicates the stock is undervalued.
3D icon set - Online shopping transaction

Really Design/iStock via Getty Images

Fintech disrupter Block (NYSE:SQ) was hit with a short seller report by Hindenburg research. This has sent shivers down the backs of investors and sent the stock price tumbling by ~20%. However, after a thorough analysis of the short seller report, I deem many

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.79K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.