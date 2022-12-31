Really Design/iStock via Getty Images

Fintech disrupter Block (NYSE:SQ) was hit with a short seller report by Hindenburg research. This has sent shivers down the backs of investors and sent the stock price tumbling by ~20%. However, after a thorough analysis of the short seller report, I deem many of the points made to be overblown and presented without surrounding context. This also is wrapped in a package of sensationalism. In this post, I'm going to break down the short seller report and showcase its key points in context. My goal is to provide truth, context, and clarity throughout, so let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Unwrapping the Short Seller Report

Debunking the "Bearish" Financials

Before we dive into the "sensationalist" parts of the report, let's cover the "bearish thesis" offered which alleges "65%-75%" downside risk. I will then compare this to my own financial analysis, completed prior for Q4,22.

Hindenburg reported Block's revenue "declined by 1% in 2022" compared to the prior year. This is mostly correct, although the decline was 0.73%. However, what Hindenburg failed to mention was that in the fourth quarter of 2022, Block actually reported strong financial results.

Its Q4,22 revenue was $4.65 billion which increased by a solid 14.03%. Admittedly this is not as fast as historic growth rates such as the blistering ~86% achieved in 2021. However, Hindenburg failed to provide this context (unfavorable comparison) and the revenue breakdown.

Block previously generated ~39% of its revenue from Bitcoin trading, which of course benefited from the rising price and popularity of the crypto asset as trading volumes boomed. However, this was never aimed at being a high-margin part of the company. Instead, Bitcoin was a "gateway" into Block's vast ecosystem. In addition, Block's core business is still tremendously strong. If we exclude Bitcoin trading for Q4,22, its revenue increased by a blistering 33% year over year to $2.82 billion. Therefore Hindenburg's "selective facts" with no context are somewhat misleading to investors, in my opinion.

Hindenburg's second point is that the Cash App ecosystem has "slowing" inflows per year with 54% growth between 2020/2021 to $179 billion. However, just 13% growth in 2022 to $203 billion. This is correct factually and is nothing Block's management has shied away from. But this statement again completely forgets to add any context.

Cash App Inflows (Block 2022 SEC data)

2020 was the year of the stimulus with ~$5.6 trillion injected into the economy via two packages, including the CARES Act. It was estimated that approximately 476 million payments worth a total of $814 billion were given direct to individuals in the form of stimulus checks. Now this of course drove super growth for Block and its Cash App. Founder and CEO Jack Dorsey even saw himself as helping to enable access to funds for the average person, even if they didn't have a bank account.

Therefore, a growth difference in inflows was expected, especially given the "recessionary" environment of higher interest rates and inflation. Given economic cycles tend to be cyclical by nature, Block is likely to see faster-growing inflows in the future. Its monthly transacting users also have continued to grow with 51 million reported in 2022, and thus the company is poised to benefit from strong network effects. Hindenburg is again correct is saying its user growth has been "slowing" but an increase of 8 million users in 2022, relatively to 7 million in 2021 is not terrible given the macroeconomic backdrop.

Cash App Monthly Transacting Users (Q4,22 report)

Duplicate User Accounts?

The Hindenburg report alleges from its "interviews" with "former customer service" employees that "60% to 70%" accounts reviewed during a single shift would have "more than a dozen linked accounts." Two other employees estimated between "40% and 75%." Therefore this implies that Block's monthly transacting user number is grossly misstated.

When analyzing this figure, I feel the number is unrealistic, to say the least. If we take the 51 million users, it would suggest at least "40%" of these users, or a staggering 20.4 million people, are engaged in fraudulent activity, if we extrapolated out the sample numbers to the full customer base. I believe this is unrealistic given my previous experience in the fraud industry indicates a 1% to 2% rate (at the high end). In addition, a study by Aite Novarica indicates an average fraud rate of just 0.3% for a "neoBank," which is double the 0.15% to 0.2% average for credit card fraud. Now admittedly this is based on payment volume, not users, but you get the point, it's a small portion of people who actually commit fraud. Also, there will be a portion of people who create new accounts for genuine reasons such as losing their old phone or access to email.

Also, if we go back to the initial employee "interviews," no context is revealed on which accounts are being reviewed. For example, a fraud investigator's job is to review these types of duplicate accounts. In addition, a person working in customer service may be the point of contact for users who call for a blocked account, which in many cases may have been blocked due to fraud.

In order to visualize this fraud and multiple accounts, Block uses a CRM software that creates a relational diagram to between accounts, with parameters such as email, phone number, Social Security number, handset device, etc. Ideally in a "normal" account each will be unique. However, if a user tries to create a second account it may be on the same phone, with the same Social Security number. Fraud detection algorithms generally look for these patterns to signal potential duplicate accounts. On the below chart you see each gray triangle represents a different account and the lines are connected between some showing a relationship with the same email, phone, etc.

Cash App Relational Chart (Square CRM Software )

Part of the challenge for Square is it initially made its user onboarding very easy with just a ZIP code and email address or phone number required. Therefore this made duplicate accounts easy to create. However, I believe the frictionless signup is a key part of Block's value proposition over banks, and thus on balance I would not say it was a bad strategy initially. In addition, Block also has (as of 2023) started to ask for a full nine-digit Social Security number for its Cash Card, as you can see on the screenshot below.

Cash App Screenshot ask for full SS on sign up (Cash App)

Therefore I'm sure the company is aware of the issues and resolving them. Duplicate accounts and fraud also are nothing unique to Block, most fintech companies such as Revolut have higher fraud than the average bank due to their ease of use. In 2021, it was estimated by Oppenheimer Research that PayPal closed 4.5 million accounts related to fraud. Given Block has 51 million "active transacting" accounts, it's likely that many of its fraudulent accounts are in fact "inactive" as fraud is generally a short-lived process.

Block Response?

Oppenheimer Analyst Dominick Gabriele suggests the Hindenburg report accuses Block of potentially being “effectively a fraudulent business both in operations/reporting while allowing nefarious activities on its platform.” He goes onto say "we believe the probability of accusations are correct is incredibly low." I agree and I initially suggested Block share facts and figures such as its:

Number of duplicate accounts

Percentage payment fraud

Comparisons with the Industry

Trends in Fraud and Steps being Taken

The good news is Block has recently responded with some strong details counteracting parts of the short thesis. This includes, out of the 51 million monthly transacting actives, ~44 million have been verified and represented 39 million unique Social Security Numbers as of December 2022.

The company also states the 44M verified accounts made up approximately 97% of Cash App inflows in December 2022. Therefore it's clear that the allegation that a large number of its accounts are duplicates looks to not have substance.

The company didn't provide an exact figure for its accounts that had committed fraud, but it did provide details on the number of accounts that are on its "denylist." This is a control measure put in place to prevent the transferring of funds as well as stopping account features such as trading stocks, bitcoin, and taking out loans.

Interestingly enough this denylist figure was ~2.4%, which is close to my 1% to 2% rate forecast from experience in the fintech fraud industry, so it looks to be pretty accurate.

It's interesting to note that some of Hindenburg's previous reports have been aimed at smaller companies such as Nikola (NKLA) ($800 million market cap), Riot Blockchain (RIOT) ($1.5B), and SmileDirectClub (SDC) ($153m market cap). Block's market capitalization is more than $40 billion at the time of writing, thus it's much less impacted by these types of attacks. Its Founder Jack Dorsey also is widely respected in the industry as the co-founder of Twitter and Block, with a net worth of ~$4.3 billion. Therefore there isn't really a huge financial incentive to mislead investors massively.

Valuation, Margins, and Forecasts

The Hindenburg report suggests a stock is grossly overvalued as it trades at a ~13x price to tangible book value. This is higher than SoFi (SOFI) and Upstart (UPST) which trade at a 1.6x and 2.1x tangible book value. In my mind, using price to tangible book value to measure the value of Block is not the best metric. Price to Tangible Book Value [P/TB] is a metric that's useful for banking stocks, but not really for a growth stock. I personally believe a discounted cash flow valuation is much more accurate. In this case, I have plugged the latest financial data into my DCF model. I have forecast 13% revenue growth for "next year" or the next four quarters in my model. This is fairly conservative given the company reported ~14% YoY in Q4,22.

In years 2 to 5, I have forecast a faster 17% growth rate per year. I expect this to be driven by a rebound in the economy after a cyclical downturn in 2023. Keep in mind, Block reported super-strong growth in its core revenue (excluding Bitcoin) by 33% in Q4,22.

Block stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech insights)

Margins are difficult to analyze for Block and something that the Hindenburg report heavily scrutinized. The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $578 million in 2022 which was substantially worse than the $232 million in 2021. However, its adjusted EBITDA was only down 2% year-over-year at $991 million. Admittedly "adjusted" figures aren't the easiest to analyze a company's true position. But the good news is Block has recently announced it will be replaced "adjusted EBITDA" with "adjusted operating income," which will include stock-based compensation and other non-cash expenses. Therefore I believe this is a good sign given Block reported ~$1 billion in stock-based compensation for the year of 2022, up from $608 million in 2021. Ideally over time I would like to see stock-based compensation falling as a percentage of revenue or gross profit. In this case it's actually increased from 14% in 2021 to 16.7% of gross profit for 2022.

Hindenburg accused Block of "hiding" its fraud losses inside sales and marketing expenses. I would like Block to provide a clear and transparent breakdown of these given the report.

Either way, after I adjust Block's operating income for R&D I actually get a positive 1.32% operating margin on a GAAP Basis. In addition, I have forecast a 15% margin over the next seven years, which doesn't seem to be unachievable given its fintech business ecosystems can benefit from huge cross-selling benefits and improved operating leverage.

Block stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors, I get a fair value of $109 per share, the stock is trading at ~$66 per share at the time of writing and thus it's ~40% undervalued.

Final Thoughts

The Hindenburg report has been a shock to many investors and highlighted a few potential issues regarding duplicate accounts and alleged fraud inherent in the company. However, as I've discussed in this post I believe the majority of the claims (even if true) are overblown and not provided with context, which makes it quite misleading. I believe Block has had challenges with duplicate accounts, but likely this is only slightly more than any other fast-growing fintech. Given my valuation model and forecasts indicate the stock is actually undervalued, I will deem it to be at least a "hold" for now. Block has responded with a few metrics, debunking the report. I would also like to see third-party verification of some of these metrics, with more details of the steps being taken to prevent fraud.