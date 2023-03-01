imaginima

In my previous article about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), I had concluded that the company deserved your conditional support, given its clearly defined steps towards correcting the mistakes of the past. Despite shares having underperformed the S&P 500 since, I think we're still on the same page. And the reason why I think that, is because I managed to pull off an interview with Whitestone's CEO, Mr. Dave Holeman. So, I was given the chance to present him with some of my thoughts and skepticism about the prospects of the company and, I have to say, the answers left me in a profound state of optimism. Let's see why:

-----Start of interview-----

Q: We know that retail REITs are more exposed to market downturns and downside revenue risk than other REIT types. Within the retail REIT universe, grocery anchored – REITs are considered to be a more resilient submarket. On the contrary, 24% of WSR’s lease revenue comes from businesses operating in the Restaurant and Food Services sector, which is positively correlated with a general economic market downturn. Does the company have plans for gradually moving into more resilient retail submarkets, or, at least, reducing some of its concentration in specific retail sectors? A: Whitestone’s non-grocery anchored centers have performed really well over the last several years. This is in part because people are staying closer to home and frequenting local centers, especially in high-income neighborhoods. We’re also seeing evidence that restaurants are primary competition for grocery stores. Looking at Covid-19, the biggest stress test any REITs have faced since the financial crisis, Whitestone was near the top of the peer set for FFO/Share degradation. FFO/Share dropped from $0.90 in 2019 to $0.83 in 2020 or approximately 8%. This was near the top of the peer set and almost half of the peer set had their FFO/Share drop in excess of 20%. While many of our peers were still catching up on collections in 2022, Whitestone had far less of a collections issue. In fact, it was in the rear-view mirror part way through 2021. A number of peers put out adjusted SS NOI growth numbers for 2023 because the starting 2022 number was still being boosted from collections catch up.

FFO/Share Change (Various financial reports)

We performed better because we believe there are other critical factors that provide resiliency: A) Having a REIT built on thriving service-oriented businesses. B) Being able to work closely with our tenants and not having huge national chains (the national offices often prevented rents from being paid across the board – which didn’t happen with local businesses). C) Being located in TX and AZ that had minimal pandemic shutdowns. All of this is not to say that we don’t like grocery stores. They’re an important part of our mix. However, recent cap rates are placing too high a premium on grocery anchored.

Q: As the FED is trying to tame inflation, it has initiated a series of interest rate increases, which aim to slow down the economy. However, no one is certain about how much is too much. WSR’s exposure in the financial services sector is 8% of the ABR. Any plans moving forward with that? A: We see our current exposure to financial services as a good fit with our centers, in part because of the high levels of growth in our markets. Frost Bank represents ~25% of our financial services. Here are their comments from their 4th quarter 2022 earnings call as they relate to their Houston business: “In addition, our across wealth advisers has seen a record amount of new business. Regarding our branch expansion efforts, the original 25 Houston expansion branches have surpassed $1 billion of deposits, and they continue to exceed pro formas. Loans totaled $727 million at year-end, including the additional branches we've opened in what we call Houston Expansion 2.0. At year-end, we stood at 114% of our household goal 170% of our loan goal and 104% of our deposit goals, and we'll continue to add new locations in strong areas around the region.”

Q: In the company’s FY 2022 report, it is stated that 14.6% of WSR’s ABR is expiring this year and another 16.7% is expiring in 2024. Do you think that the timing is good, given the anticipated economic slowdown? Do you anticipate these lease renewals to increase your NOI and your average rent per sf? Have these tenants expressed any preliminary intention to renew their current leases? A: We continue to see very strong leasing spreads, with renewals running at 16.5% for 2022. In addition, Christine Mastandrea, our COO, commented on the environment remaining strong when we had our earnings call earlier this month. We actively work with our entire tenant base as renewals come up – so yes, we have tenants intending and actively renewing leases.

Q: Looking at WSR’s debt profile, we can see that, despite the relatively high leverage, most of the company’s debt is in fixed rate, with the exemption of the company’s unsecured line of credit. In your last earnings call, you stated that a 100bp increase in the SOFR will result in a $0.02 differential in the anticipated FFO/share. Are the recent interest rate increases in line with your 2023 FFO guidance formulating assumptions? A: The $0.023 FFO/Share variance associated with a 100bp SOFR curve move was current as of March 1, 2023. The curve is modestly down since then, so you should not anticipate any impact to guidance since the call.

Q: Based on monthly dividend payments per share of $0.04, and a FY 2023 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.97, WSR pays out almost 50% of its annual FFO. Regarding the remaining 50%, what are WSR’s priorities? A: Our biggest priority is to reduce leverage. That doesn’t necessarily preclude acquiring properties. The Lake Woodlands acquisition was at a 7% cap rate with near-term leasing upside. So, it is possible to make acquisitions that simultaneously are accretive to FFO/Share and improve our leverage metrics at the same time. We just need to be selective.

Q: Regarding WSR’s ongoing ATM program and Shelf offering, do you intend to raise cash by executing those in 2023? And if yes, to what extent? A: The current share price would make it extremely difficult to use the ATM and be FFO/Share accretive while reducing leverage.

Q: There is a clearly positive trend with regards to occupancy rates. So far, in the first quarter of this year, do you see this trend continue? A: We certainly anticipate we can maintain a high occupancy. We finished the year at 93.7% and we’re forecasting 93.5% - 94.5% for 2023. However, remerchandising will play a bigger role in 2023. As Christine noted on the earnings call: “We believe we have further to go in the terms of occupancy gains, but there will be a strong focus on remerchandising in 2023 and so same-store NOI becomes a bigger growth driver going forward.”

Q: Regarding your annual rent bumps, are they still in the ballpark of 3%? Do you consider higher rent bumps? A: The rent bumps have edged up over the last year, so I’d say 3 - 4%. However, the real key to increasing rents is having thriving businesses as tenants. Plus, we intentionally have shorter leases. If you populate a center with the right business, the shorter lease terms are a real benefit.

----End of interview----

Bottom Line

Based on the answers displayed above, I continue to consider Whitestone REIT as an interesting potential investment in the retail real estate sector. We are witnessing a turnaround story here, as the company is moving towards cost and leverage reduction, while at the same time supporting its FFO. With a quite reasonable dividend yield, Whitestone is currently balancing between rewarding its shareholders in the short and in the long term, in terms of income and value.