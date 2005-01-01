22 Things I Learned About Investing In 2022 (Part 3)

Apr. 03, 2023 3:09 PM ETASPN, ENVX, GE, NET, NIO, NIOIF, PLTR, PTON, SNOW, UBER
Yuval Taylor profile picture
Yuval Taylor
Investing Groups

Summary

  • I cover a wide variety of topics in this article, including buying call and put options as alternatives to leveraged long and short positions.
  • I also discuss how to deal with preferred dividend payments in terms of company earnings, bid-ask spread costs, and how to relate your number of positions to your transaction costs.
  • I suggest doing a kind of static discounted cash flow analysis instead of projecting future growth, negotiating your margin interest rate, and differentiating momentum strategies between individual stock momentum and industry/sector momentum.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Stock Evaluator: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Front view of a man preparing to run on athletics track. Engraved year 2023, goal of success. Get ready for the new year.

nantakorn jeenpueng/iStock via Getty Images

2022 was an excellent year for me. OK, I didn’t make as much from my investments as I did in 2020 or 2021—who did?—but a 22% return isn't bad.

But more important than how

My marketplace service, The Stock Evaluator, comprehensively ranks over 10,000 stocks weekly based on a sophisticated multi-factor system with deep roots in accounting and valuation methods. It has a strong out-of-sample record: since the service began over four years ago, high-ranked stocks have consistently outperformed the market while low-ranked stocks have consistently underperformed it.


This article was written by

Yuval Taylor profile picture
Yuval Taylor
2.73K Followers
Weekly evaluation of thousands of stocks based on sound financial metrics.

I am the author of Zora and Langston: A Story of Friendship and Betrayal, as well as other books; I am also product manager at Portfolio123, a small financial technology firm. In my spare time I invest, primarily in microcaps; investigate investment conundrums; and write about my investigations on Seeking Alpha and on my blog, http://backland.typepad.com/investigations. I am now offering a subscription service, The Stock Evaluator, which sends out weekly rankings for over 4,000 stocks; you can reach it here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/yuval-taylor/research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of ENVX, ASPN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.