Star Bulk Carriers: Probably More Profitable Than You Think

Apr. 03, 2023 3:19 PM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)EGLE, GNK, GOGL
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.95K Followers

Summary

  • We believe SBLK may still report excellent profitability in FQ1'23, attributed to the excellent contracted TCE rate of $15.12K and break even rate of $12K.
  • Combined with the optimistic 1Y market-wide TCE rate of up to $18.5K, we reckon its intermediate term prospects remain robust, significantly aided by its fuel spreads and IMO 2023.
  • Therefore, SBLK is still a great stock for income investors in our view, specifically those who understand the cyclical nature of dry bulk/ commodity markets and the resultant variable dividends.

Businessman sailing on dollar boat

Nomadsoul1/iStock via Getty Images

The Cyclical Dry Bulk Investment Thesis

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is one of the cyclical dry bulk shipping stocks that we have been monitoring, on top of Golden Ocean Group (GOGL), Eagle

Dry Bulker Stock Prices Since 2019

Trading View

Dry-Bulk Market Rate

Alibra Shipping Ltd

SBLK 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.95K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.