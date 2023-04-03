The Game Right Now: Find The Sector That Is Going To Collapse

Apr. 03, 2023 3:31 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, DJI, SPX, NDX, COMP.IND1 Comment
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.42K Followers

Summary

  • The current world is a world of disequilibrium, one that has been distorted and discombobulated by government policies, supply chain problems, and other shocks.
  • More and more analysts seem to be focusing upon what sector of the economy is going to collapse, and not whether a collapse might happen or not.
  • This world of radical uncertainty is going to stay with us for a while.

Bomb of money hundred dollar bills with a burning wick. Little time before the explosion. Concept of financial crisis

artoleshko/iStock via Getty Images

The game right now: determine the financial sector that is going to produce the upcoming market collapse.

Rana Foroohar writes in the Financial Times:

"If you asked a few months ago where the next financial crises

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.42K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.