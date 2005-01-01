The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) has a three-year absolute return of 136%, compared to the S&P 500 Index (SP500), which returned 65% over the same period. However, when comparing the returns from 2010 to 2019, the iShares Clean ETF returned -50%, while the S&P 500 gained 181%.
Investors may ask themselves, what happened over the last few years that led to the shift in alpha?
Looking at the period when ICLN outperformed the S&P 500 from 2019 to 2022, interest rates were low, and money was cheap. Furthermore, many academic papers prove that clean energy is better for the world than fossil fuels; thus, investors have diverted investments into clean energy, driving the price up.
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the number of articles published about clean energy has grown exponentially over the past few years. They found an average of 292 articles published from 2016-2019, compared to 97 articles published from 2011-2015 and 17 from 2000-2010.
The explosive growth in research from credible scholars undoubtedly signals that clean energy is an important topic, and we must take action to solve the climate crisis. It also signaled to investors that clean energy wasn't just a "fad" but a multi-decade investment opportunity.
A follow-up question I ask investors is can ICLN continue to outperform the S&P over the next three years, or has its momentum peaked? I believe investors have too high of expectations for the future of clean energy due to unrealistic decarbonization goals, as clean energy has many obstacles to overcome.
I highly recommend reading the 2023 Annual Energy Paper by J.P. Morgan's Chairman of Market and Investment Strategy, Michael Cembalest. His detailed 50-page paper provides enormous insights into the current state of the energy market, and I've summarized my key takeaways in three parts, "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly."
The top sectors in ICLN are Semiconductor Equipment, Renewable Electricity, and Electric Utilities, constituting more than 55% of the total ETF. Overall, the ETF is well diversified with exposure to growth-oriented technology stocks and more stable utilities, which can mitigate risk and volatility.
From a geographic standpoint, the U.S. has the highest allocation weight of 42.9%, while the combined allocation for European and Asia is 17.9% and 17.2%, respectively. The ETF focuses more on developed markets, which have led the way in clean energy investments, rather than emerging markets prone to using more fossil fuels. However, I would like to see more allocation in Europe since they are more ambitious with respect to the clean energy transition. The ETF has no exposure to European countries like Norway and Sweden, which are further ahead in advancing electrification.
I believe there are a small number of winners within the clean energy sector, and investors are better off choosing individual stocks rather than indexing. The themed ETFs have limited upside as returns will get dragged down by the bottom performers and have high expense fees.
I'm picking on iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF, but I'm also bearish on all the broad themed clean energy ETFs exposed to wind, hydropower, geothermal, hydrogen, and biomass. However, I'm more optimistic about solar energy since it has better economies of scale and doesn't have the same critical minerals constraints as wind.
ICLN does have the most exposure to solar through its top holdings of ENPH, FSLR, and SEDG. But, If you had only invested in these top three holdings, you would have achieved a CAGR of 56% vs. the total ETF of 28% from 2016 to 2023.
