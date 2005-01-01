ICLN: Managing Expectations For Clean Energy

Summary

  • The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF has beaten the S&P over the last three years, but I question whether it can continue its streak.
  • Clean energy has progressed significantly in the last few years, but decarbonization and net-zero emission goals are unrealistic, expensive, and time-consuming.
  • The pillars of society, like steel, plastics, fertilizer, glass, rubber, etc., are still heavily dependent on fossil fuels.
  • I'm bearish on the broad-based clean energy theme; however, I acknowledge pockets of opportunity in stocks with exposure to the solar segment within clean energy.

Renewable energies concept collage

Introduction

The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) has a three-year absolute return of 136%, compared to the S&P 500 Index (SP500), which returned 65% over the same period. However, when comparing the returns from 2010 to

ICLN Price Performance vs S&P 500 (2010 - 2019)

ICLN Price Performance vs S&P 500 (2019-2023)

J.P Morgan 2023 Annual Energy Paper

ICLN ETF Allocations by Sector and Country

ICLN Top 3 holdings price performance vs the overall ETF

Using a fundamental-based investment approach, I aim to find companies that will outperform the market over a multi-year time horizon. Opinions are formed through my research of financial statements, valuation analysis, industry tailwinds, and overlooked details in annual reports. I have seven years of professional experience in Corporate FP&A, Treasury, and Asset Management, as well as a finance degree from Purdue University. Recommendations are for research purposes only and not investment advice.

