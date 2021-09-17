On Holding: Clouds And Circularity

Summary

  • On is revolutionizing running — makes you feel like you're running on clouds.
  • On is building a culture — igniting the power of the Human Spirit through movement.
  • On is creating circular systems — Cyclon could produce near-100% Gross Margin and generate software-like Revenue for On.
  • The company possesses strong technology, brand, and cost advantages moats.
  • Shares seemed to be trading at fair value — but keep an eye out for cash flow.

Bought my first pair of On running shoes a few weeks ago... I love them.

The next thing I know, I'm researching everything about the company and contemplating buying another pair. Cloudmonster perhaps?

Here's a deep dive into On Holding (

African athlete running up stairs during his cardio workout in a stadium on a cloudy day. Determined and sportive man doing fitness training outside. Sporty guy getting fit and active with exercise

LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

On Running Early Prototype

On Holding: Early Prototype

On Running Cloudracer

On Holding: Cloudracer

On Running On Cloud

On Holding: On Cloud

On running shoes

On Holding Annual Report 2022

On Cloudswift

Author's Image: On Cloudswift

On Holding Missiongrip

On Holding: Missiongrip

McKinsey consumer confidence

McKinsey

McKinsey sporting goods

McKinsey

ONON Revenue by product

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Revenue by channel

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Revenue

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Revenue by channel

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Revenue by geography

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Revenue by geography

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

McKinsey China trend

McKinsey

ONON Revenue by product

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON gross profit

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Operating Expenses

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Operating profit

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Net Income

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Net Income

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Balance Sheet

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Cash Flow

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON Free Cash Flow

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

On Holding Contractual Obligation

On Holding FY2022 Annual Report

On Holding Earnings Surprise

Seeking Alpha

On Holding: CleanCloud Process

On Holding: CleanCloud Process

On Holding: Cloudneo

On Holding: Cloudneo

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

ONON DCF

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON DCF

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

ONON DCF Intrinsic value per share

ONON Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

On Holding Insider Ownership

On Holding Annual Report 2022

On Glassdoor

Glassdoor

My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.I also recently launched my YouTube Channel (I'm not a natural speaker but I'll get better over time!).

