Even though The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is a large and established company, the free cash flows that the company can produce are not a sufficient return for the current interest rate environment (T-Bond 3.55%) and enterprise risk premium (6%).

We attempted to value the company with a neutral assumption on rates, and came up with a $172B intrinsic value, or $72 per share. In our analysis, we found that rates have a very high impact on the valuation, and changing the cost of capital from 8.5% to 6% results in a jump of the value of PG to $321B - near the current market cap. This indicates that the market is pricing in a reduction of future risk both from inflation and the required return from equity investors.

However, if the situation doesn’t improve, inflation will keep eating away at the purchasing power of consumers, resulting in further decreased sales volumes. After a certain point, PG will be unable to offset these trends with price increases, which will force the company to react with discounts. Should this happen, investors will be faced with both an impaired future performance and a persistent inflation environment, which is too high of a risk to consider a hold rating.

The Business

PG is a global consumer packaged goods company offering branded products in five segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. These products include hair care, skin care, oral care, laundry detergents, air care, and more. The company sells these products through various outlets, including mass merchandisers, e-commerce, and department stores, among others. It operates in multiple countries, including the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

P&G's product portfolio comprises dozens of well-known brands, including Gillette, Crest, Pampers, Tide, Febreze, and Charmin. The company's global operations span more than 70 countries, selling products in more than 180 nations. P&G also offers a variety of services, including marketing, product design, and customer support.

In the latest Q2 report, P&G reported an overall increase in organic sales of 5%, with Beauty, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine, and Family Care segments all experiencing growth. Sales growth was negative (1%) on a net basis, which is impacted from FX by (6%).

PG Q2 Segment Breakdown (Company Report)

Skin and Personal Care, Hair Care, and Grooming sales increased due to innovation and higher pricing, while volume was offset by COVID-related and market contraction. Health Care saw a rise in Oral Care and Personal Health Care due to increased pricing, favorable mix, and volume growth. Fabric and Home Care experienced high single digit growth due to increased pricing, while Home Care was partially offset by lower volumes. Baby, Feminine, and Family Care saw an increase in organic sales due to higher pricing but was partially offset by market contraction and market share softness.

Fundamental Recap

The Procter & Gamble Company reported second quarter fiscal year 2023 net sales of $20.8 billion, a decrease of one percent versus the prior year. Excluding the impacts of foreign exchange and acquisitions and divestitures, organic sales increased five percent.

Diluted net earnings per share were $1.59, a decrease of four percent versus prior year EPS. Operating cash flow was $3.6 billion, and net earnings were $4.0 billion for the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 72%, which is calculated as operating cash flow, less capital spending, as a percentage of net earnings.

The Company returned $4.2 billion of cash to shareholders via approximately $2.2 billion of dividend payments and $2 billion of common stock repurchases.

On a trailing twelve month basis, the company made $80.281B in revenue (up 2.5%), $37.410B gross, $17.346B EBIT, and $14.775B profit. Here is our historical breakdown of the fundamentals:

PG Fundamental Overview (Author Image With Data From FMP)

Outlook

P&G raised its guidance for fiscal 2023 all-in sales to a range of down one percent to in-line versus the prior fiscal year, from a prior range of down three percent to down one percent. The Company also raised its outlook for organic sales growth to a range of four to five percent versus the prior fiscal year from a prior growth range of three to five percent. P&G maintained its outlook for fiscal 2023 diluted net earnings per share growth in the range of in-line to up four percent versus fiscal 2022 EPS of $5.81, with the expectation that EPS results will be towards the lower end of the guidance range due to significant cost headwinds.

P&G now expects a core effective tax rate of approximately 20% in fiscal 2023, capital spending of approximately 5% of fiscal 2023 net sales, adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90%, and expects to pay around $9 billion in dividends and to repurchase $6 billion to $8 billion of common shares in fiscal 2023.

Valuation

Free Cash Flows

We’ll rely on the free cash flows to the firm in order to conduct our discounted cash flow ("DCF") valuation. In the last 12 months, we see that PG had free cash flows to the firm ("FCFF") of $10.6B and free cash flows to equity investors of $10.5B. The company itself reports only the simple free cash flows that are derived from operating cash flows less CapEx - these amount to around $14B. The main reason for this discrepancy is because we count cash outflows from acquisitions in our CapEx item.

PG Free Cash Flows (Author Image With Data From FMP)

Looking at the volatility of the free cash flows, it should be clear that even though PG is a mature and stable company, there are still risks that produce uncertainty in the cash flows - therefore an enterprise risk premium above the risk-free rate may be justified.

Business Risk

While PG is a mature business, more than 60% of their income comes from outside of the US, which necessitates an increase in the enterprise risk premium. Our final cost of capital for the company amounted to 8.5% which comes from a 3.55% risk-free rate plus an ERP of 5.67%, and weighted against a 4.24% cost of debt. The beta of the business is a negligible 0.96. We also paired the risk of the business on a standard deviation basis, and found that PG has roughly the same deviation (21.85%) of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) (21.4%), which is in-line with the beta estimate.

Margins & Growth

PG is noticeably impacted by inflation and the economic downtrend. We can see this effect in the decreased sales volume of segments, as well as the decrease of gross margins over time. Investors may have put too much confidence in the company as a safe haven when inflation was at its onset, but that story is hardly holding up. We can see the effects of inflation on the growth rates in the chart below:

PG Growth vs Core Inflation (Author Image with Data from FMP)

The TTM Growth rates can’t keep up with the core CPI inflation, and this translates into reduced profitability as we can see below:

PG Margins (Author Image with Data from FMP)

The key indicator that reveals this is the revenue growth to COGS scaling, which is -5.4%. This means that COGS grew more than revenues even with the price increases of PG products.

Future Model

Based on the analysis thus far and management’s guidance above, we can produce a fundamental model for the company. Here is how we see PG performing in the future:

Author's Future Estimates for PG (Author Image with Data from FMP)

In the model above, we are building up optimistic free cash flows, and assuming that the company overperforms on the top line. Even with these assumptions, the cash flows simply don’t add up to the current market cap of the company:

Author's Valuation Table for PG (Author Image with Data from FMP)

Intrinsic Value

The result of the valuation is an estimated value of $172B, far lower than the current $350B market cap. This implies a 50% downside and a 1-Y price target of $73. Even the long-term price target is a lower $110 per share.

Reverse DCF

While conducting the valuation, we tested multiple assumptions, including lowering the cost of capital to 6%. This way, the value of the company jumps to $321B indicating that this is closer to how the market sees PG. Investors that consider PG to be close to fairly valued are implicitly agreeing with the assumption that the appropriate risk-return is around 6%, instead of our 8.5%. It seems that the market is bullish both on inflation and current enterprise risk premiums i.e. they are pricing-in a reduction of rates and risk in the future. If you agree with this sentiment, you may find PG to be trading close to fair value. We are neutral on rates, and cannot make that jump.

We can see the difference between the risk and cash returns of PG in the following chart:

PG Cash Returns vs Cost of Equity (Author Image with Data from FMP)

The chart uses buybacks plus dividends as a measure of cash returns, but if you consider FCFE, this measure will be higher across the whole period.

Even with the continuously increased dividend payments and stock buybacks, PG is returning some 5% to shareholders, while its cost of equity remains above 8%. It seems that given its maturity and the current economic climate, PG cannot outperform on the returns, which means that investors are expecting that the future market risk measures come down.

Risks

The top 5 risks listed in the latest report are:

Global financial risks Local, regional or global economic volatility Disruptions in credit markets or to banking partners Disruptions to manufacturing and supply arrangements Cost fluctuations and pressures.

It seems that the business is sensitive to their ability to draw future debt financing and are relying on the stability of large financial institutions. This is understandable since P&G is a large company. Inflation remains a pressing risk, and its persistence may decrease the purchasing power of consumers which will show up in volume of sales. This is offset by hiking product prices, but a continued cycle like this leads to market downturns and large companies may have to respond with discounts, i.e., what is part of the current mission of the FED.

Conclusion

The Procter & Gamble Company is a mature company that is deemed to be more stable than the fundamentals indicate. Investors are pricing-in a reduction of risk from inflation and the required enterprise risk premium. If this turns out to be true, then we can argue that The Procter & Gamble Company is trading close to fair value. However, if the negative environment persists, this will have an impact both on investors’ sentiment, as well as on the future performance of PG, which can lead to a volatile convergence to the base intrinsic value of $172B. These two reasons are why we consider the risk asymmetry to be negative on The Procter & Gamble Company.