Procter & Gamble: The Priced-In 6% Risk-Return May Be Optimistic

Apr. 03, 2023 4:39 PM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)
Summary

  • Even with the continuously increased dividend payments and stock buybacks, The Procter & Gamble Company is returning some 5% to shareholders, while its cost of equity remains above 8%.
  • Investors that consider Procter & Gamble to be close to fairly valued are implicitly making the assumption that the appropriate risk-return is around 6%, instead of our 8.5%.
  • Investors may have put too much confidence in The Procter & Gamble Company as a safe haven when inflation was at its onset, but that story is now hardly holding up.
  • Our estimated value of Procter & Gamble is $172B, far lower than the current market cap of $350B, implying a 50% downside and a 1-Y price target of $73.

Proctor and Gamble global headquarter building, Cincinnati

sharrocks/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Even though The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is a large and established company, the free cash flows that the company can produce are not a sufficient return for the current interest rate environment (T-Bond

PG Q2 Segment Breakdown Table

PG Q2 Segment Breakdown (Company Report)

PG Fundamental Overview

PG Fundamental Overview (Author Image With Data From FMP)

PG Free Cash Flows

PG Free Cash Flows (Author Image With Data From FMP)

PG Growth vs Core Inflation

PG Growth vs Core Inflation (Author Image with Data from FMP)

PG Margins

PG Margins (Author Image with Data from FMP)

Author's Future Estimates for PG

Author's Future Estimates for PG (Author Image with Data from FMP)

Author's Valuation Table for PG

Author's Valuation Table for PG (Author Image with Data from FMP)

PG Cash Returns vs Cost of Equity

PG Cash Returns vs Cost of Equity (Author Image with Data from FMP)

Equity research with an emphasis on intrinsic value. We prioritize undervalued and growing companies, preferably in the early stages of their development.

