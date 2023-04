Nastassia Samal

Merger arbitrage is an event-driven investment strategy of betting on a successful acquisition of a publicly-listed company. Generally, from the time a merger is announced until closing, there's some uncertainty whether the transaction will close successfully. The spread between the target company's trading price and the offer price is generally supposed to reflect the risk/uncertainty the market sees in the transaction. I find that quite often (especially in smaller cap deals) the market is mispricing those risks, which creates attractive investment opportunities.

Merger arbitrage is among my favorite investment strategies. Why? Well, merger arb attractiveness stems from the fact that they:

Have a binary outcome and offer pre-defined return/downside. This allows to more easily quantify the odds a favorable outcome.

Are uncorrelated with the general market, thus presenting a way for investors to diversify their portfolios.

Have a relatively short timeline, allowing for high annualized returns.

Below I present 17 merger arbs with the widest spreads currently available on the market. The list includes my quick takes on each situation and reasons for the spreads. Additionally, you will find a downloadable PDF of all these merger arbs.

Which of these arbs do I find the most interesting? Generally, I am much more intrigued by smaller-cap M&A transactions given that they are significantly less followed/covered and offer a higher probability of finding an edge against the market. YI (37% spread) and TCRR (9%) - both of which were previously highlighted to Special Situation Investing subscribers - come to mind as some of the more interesting currently actionable small-cap merger arbs at the moment. Having said that, it is still very important to regularly review the heavyweight space as some interesting merger arbitrage plays might pop in there as well, such as IRBT (42%).