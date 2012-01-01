fotokostic/iStock via Getty Images

After reaching $15.4975 per bushel on Feb. 22, 2023, nearby May CBOT soybean futures turned lower and have made lower highs and lower lows. The selloff lasted slightly over one month, and the recent recovery rally was much faster than the decline.

The oilseed is at the start of the 2023 Northern Hemisphere crop year. As the seeds go into the ground over the coming weeks, South American supplies from Brazil and Argentina and the weather conditions in the U.S. will determine the path of least resistance of prices.

The war in Ukraine continues to put upward pressure on prices as Russia is a leading fertilizer producer and exporter. Sky-high fertilizer prices, rising interest rates, and inflation continue to increase production costs, putting upward pressure on prices.

In June 2022, the war in Ukraine and global supply concerns over Europe’s war-torn breadbasket caused nearby CBOT soybean prices to rise to $17.84 per bushel, only 10.75 cents shy of the 2012 drought-ridden record peak. Soybean prices are more than $2.50 per bushel below last year’s high. The path of least resistance for the oilseed depends on Mother Nature as the weather across the fertile Northern Hemisphere plains will determine if crops satisfy the growing worldwide demand after the fall harvest.

The Teucrium Soybean ETF product (NYSEARCA:SOYB) follows CBOT soybean prices higher and lower as it holds a portfolio of actively-traded futures contracts.

Soybean futures have declined but made a higher low

CBOT soybean futures fell from the March 2022 $17.84 high, reaching a $13.50 bottom in October 2022, a 24.3% correction.

20-Year Chart of CBOT Soybean Futures (Barchart)

The 20-year chart highlights that soybean futures prices remain at the highest level in years at over $15 per bushel in early April 2023, despite the decline from the March 2022 peak. Since trading at $13.50, the bean futures have made higher lows and higher highs.

Three-Month chart of CBOT Soybean Futures (Barchart)

The three-month chart of the active month May futures shows a 9.3% decline from $15.4975 to $14.05 from Feb. 22 through March 24. The subsequent rally was far faster, taking May futures to $15.2775 on April 3. Farmers are planting the 2023 crop in early April, and the weather has not been cooperative. A significant winter storm threatened the northern U.S. Plains and Upper Midwest during the week of April 3, which could delay planting and impact the 2023 crop. Meanwhile, inflation and sky-high fertilizer prices have increased production costs, putting upward pressure on prices.

Top Worldwide Soybean Producing Countries (worldpopulationreview.com)

The chart shows Brazil and the U.S. are neck and neck for the top world soybean-producing countries. Brazil’s most recent crop shows record output, but drought issues in Argentina, the third-leading producer, have caused production to fall. The U.S. crop is critical since Ukraine and Russia are the eighth and ninth-leading producers, with the fertile soil a battlefield and the logistical hub at the Black Sea Ports a war zone.

Global soybean inventories are a warning

The USDA’s March WASDE report reduced U.S. and global ending stocks from the February report. I reached out to Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium Family of grain and oilseed ETF products, including the Teucrium Soybean ETF (SOYB), for his take on the March WASDE. Sal said

Soybean ending stocks in the US at 210 million bushels represent a particularly delicate balance between adequate supplies and supplies that begin to become uncomfortably low. It is worth noting that the US soybean stocks/use ratio is now projected at 4.8% compared to the rolling five-year average of 11.6%. Also embedded in the WASDE numbers is the vast amount of grain inventories China claims to hold. If the numbers are to be believed, China holds an incredible seventy percent of the world’s total excess corn, fifty-two percent of all excess global wheat, and thirty-four percent of global soybeans. Let’s hope that China actually has the grain it says it does.

The USDA will release the April WASDE report, updating soybean and other agricultural products’ supply and demand fundamentals on April 11 at noon EST.

The soybean crush spread moved lower

The soybean crush spread reflects the margin for processing raw beans into meal and oil. Soybean meal is a staple for animal feed, while the world uses oil for cooking and increasingly for fuels.

A rising soybean crush spread signifies more demand for meal and oil, while a declining spread tends to point to supplies outweighing the demand.

Quarterly Chart of the Soybean Crush Spread (CQG)

The quarterly chart of the nearby soybean crush spread shows the rise to a record $3.4025 high in late 2022. While the nearby spread has declined to just over $1.20 in early April 2023, it remains in a long-term bullish trend of higher lows and higher highs. The rising crush spread is a bullish barometer for soybean prices.

While the decline in the spread likely put downside pressure on soybean futures from late February through late March 2023, the crush remains elevated compared to the last few years.

Rising oil prices support soybean demand

Like corn, soybeans are food and fuel. Corn is the primary ingredient in U.S. ethanol production, and soybean oil is a critical input in biodiesel.

A late 2022 article on Gro Intelligence highlighted “Surging US Biofuel Production Stokes Soybean Crush Demand.” The article stated:

Soybean Oil's role in Biodiesel Production (Gro Intelligence)

Moreover, it stated:

Renewable capacity topped 2 billion gallons per year as of August (2022), the latest data to be released from the US Energy Information Administration. The EIA projects capacity could more than double again to 5 billion gallons by 2025 if all projects currently being planned come online.

Upward pressure on traditional energy prices will only increase biodiesel demand. On April 2, OPEC’s JMMC announced an over one million barrel per day production cut, launching oil prices.

Two-Year NYMEX Crude Oil Chart (Barchart)

The nearby NYMEX crude oil futures chart shows the move from the $64.12 per barrel low in late March 2023 to over $80 per barrel on April 3. Diesel fuel is a distillate product, and the heating oil futures contract is a proxy for other distillates.

Nine-Month Heating Oil Futures (Distillates) Chart (Barchart)

The chart shows the rise in NYMEX distillate futures for May delivery, increasing from $2.4238 on March 16 to a $2.7642 per gallon wholesale high on April 3. The 14% price increase puts upward pressure on soybean oil and raw soybean futures.

Nine-Month Soybean Futures Chart (Barchart)

May soybeans rose from $14.05 on March 24 to $15.2775 per bushel on April 3.

SOYB is a soybean ETF product

The most direct route for a risk position in soybeans is via the CME’s CBOT futures and futures options contracts. Market participants seeking soybean exposure without venturing into the highly leveraged and margined futures arena can turn to the Teucrium Soybean ETF (SOYB) product.

At $27.45 per share on April 3, SOYB had over $38 million in assets under management. SOYB trades an average of over 25,000 shares daily and charges a 0.24% management fee. SOYB’s fund profile states:

Fund Profile for the Teucrium SOYB Product (Seeking Alpha)

SOYB’s most recent top holdings include:

Top Holdings of the Teucrium SOYB Product (Seeking Alpha)

Nearby May soybean futures fell from $15.4975 on Feb. 22, 2023, to $14.05 on March 24, a 9.3% drop. The rise to $15.2775 per bushel on April 3 took the oilseed futures 8.7% higher.

Nine-Month Chart of the SOYB ETF (Barchart)

Over the same period, SOYB fell from $28.75 to $25.92 or 9.8% before recovering to $27.54 per share, an 8.25% rise. SOYB excludes the volatile nearby futures contract but holds three actively traded CBOT futures. The ETF’s construction minimizes roll risk, which can distort prices when the nearby contract expires.

Soybeans are at the start of the 2023 northern hemisphere crop year. While the weather is critical for crops, the spotlight is on the U.S. to produce bumper crops after the drought in Argentina and while the war in Ukraine continues to rage. Moreover, OPEC’s move to cut production puts more upside pressure on the oilseed futures as the demand for biodiesel will likely rise with oil and distillate prices.