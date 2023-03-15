Bank of America: Buy The Market Dip (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • The decline of the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index is a signal of a larger financial crisis caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
  • Banks are feeling the effect of a negative Treasury yield curve, causing them to tighten lending standards and reduce credit availability.
  • Bank of America Corporation is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend and presents a strong buying opportunity for long-term investors at strong support level.
  • The appearance of a falling wedge pattern in BAC's stock price suggests a high likelihood of a breakout above key levels.

Bank Of America Reports Massive Fourth Quarter Income Drop

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images News

The banking industry is facing significant challenges, including the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank of SVB Financial Group (OTC:SIVBQ), which is causing investor anxiety and increasing scrutiny of other banks. Although Bank of America

KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/KRX' title='NASDAQ KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index'>KRX</a>)

Treasury Yield Curve

Domestic Banks Tightening Standards for Commercial & Industrial Loans

Loans and Leases in Bank Credit

Borrowings, All Commercial Banks

Advance Real Retail and Food Services Sales

Core PCE Inflation

Core PCE Inflation

Real Funds Rate

Bank of America Monthly Chart

Bank of America Monthly Chart (Log)

Bank of America Weekly Chart

Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

