US Homebuilding: A Good Short Candidate As The Equity Is Diverging From Fundamentals

Apr. 03, 2023 5:20 PM ETITB, XHB
Dividend Due Diligence profile picture
Dividend Due Diligence
326 Followers

Summary

  • The US homebuilding stocks represented by the two ETFs (ITB and XHB) are up +10% YTD.
  • We think this move doesn’t make sense as the fundamentals have not improved and the macro backdrop is still not supportive.
  • The fundamental picture could get worse if the employment number starts to crack.
  • The equity valuation is not particularly cheap post this recent bull run.
  • We are bearish on the homebuilding sector and would outright short this as a portfolio hedge.

Western Colorado Residential Housing in the US both Single and Multiple Dwellings in Springtime Photo Series

eyecrave productions

Investment Thesis

Despite a year-to-date return of +10% for US homebuilding stocks, we find it difficult to justify based on industry fundamentals and the macro backdrop. The US housing market remains highly unaffordable, leading to a high volume of order

US Homebuilders Margin

US Homebuilders Margin (Seeking Alpha)

US Housing Starts

US Housing Starts (FRED)

Months of Supply

Months of Supply (FRED)

Median New Home Price

Median New Home Price (FRED)

30-Year Mortgage

30-Year Mortgage (FRED)

Housing Affordability Index

Housing Affordability Index (National Association of Realtors)

Unemployment Rate

Unemployment Rate (FRED)

U.S. Challenger Job Cuts

U.S. Challenger Job Cuts (Challenger, Gray & Christmas)

GDP Projection

GDP Projection (Federal Reserve)

Dot Plot

Dot Plot (Federal Reserve)

KBH P/B

KBH P/B (Seeking Alpha)

Lumber vs Homebuilding

Lumber vs. Homebuilding Stock ETF (Author)

Leading Indicator

Leading Indicator (The Conference Board)

ITB and XHB

ITB and XHB (Seeking Alpha)

ETF Weight

ETF Weight (Author)

Dividend Due Diligence is a research group comprised of individuals who have spent time at hedge funds, institutional long only and sell side equity research. All contributors are CFA charterholders with decades of collective experience between them.Take your dividend portfolio to the next level of performance by following Dividend Due Diligence. Specializing in deep fundamental analysis on dividend paying securities, identifying which ones are prime for dividend increases and those that are set to cut their dividend in the future. Grow your dividend income with our stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.Improve your returns and stay ahead of the market with our deep dive analysis into both stocks and ETFs. We not only identify expected changes in dividend distributions but also provide insight and idea generation for special situation opportunities. Follow us on twitter for ongoing discussion and real time update: https://twitter.com/DividendDD

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in ITB, XHB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

