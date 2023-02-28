Fortitude Gold: The End Of The Golden Era Is Approaching

Summary

  • Fortitude Gold Corporation produced 41,231 ounces of gold in 2022 and the net income stood at $14.7 million.
  • In my view, the figures for 2023 are likely to look similar and the dividend will remain at $0.48 per share.
  • However, probable high-grade reserves are down to below 40,000 ounces of gold and the grades at Golden Mile and County Lane are low.
  • I’m concerned that AISC will increase substantially in 2024 or 2025, when the company transitions to the Golden Mile deposit.
Gold bars and coins

brightstars

Introduction

I've written three articles on Seeking Alpha about U.S. gold miner Fortitude Gold Corporation (OTCQB:FTCO). The latest was in November, when I said that Q3 financial results were disappointing and that the progress made on the exploration

Fortitude Gold reserves

Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold 2022 gold production

Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold 2022 AISC

Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold 2022 income statement

Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold deposits

Fortitude Gold

County Lane resources

Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold planned production

Fortitude Gold

