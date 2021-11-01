gesrey

Investment Thesis

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) may appeal to total market ESG investors wanting to avoid companies that sell alcohol, tobacco, oil and gas, and others that rank poorly on labor, human rights, environmental, anti-corruption, and diversity issues. Compared with the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU), these screens are more strict. However, other ETFs in the category exclude even more companies without sacrificing returns. This article demonstrates why ESGV is not a best-in-class ESG fund and why investors should avoid it.

ESGV Overview

Strategy Discussion

ESGV tracks the FTSE US All Cap Choice Index, designed to help total market investors align their portfolios with individual values by excluding specific industries and companies based on conduct. These two screening categories are summarized below.

FTSE

The Index is market-cap-weighted, a key feature because about 66% of the portfolio is dedicated to its top 100 holdings. Funds that weigh constituents by an ESG score might better align your portfolio with your values. Unfortunately, they're rare and tend to have higher expense ratios. It's a tough decision for some, but ETFs like ESGV and ESGU are popular because they're low-cost and highly diversified, making them more likely to match the performance of their non-ESG benchmarks.

I recently described how ESGU is aimed at investors merely looking to dip their toes into the ESG strategy. Its composition is similar to its benchmark, as are its historical returns. However, ESGV is different. Using the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) as a benchmark, ESGV excludes ten major companies:

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Exxon Mobil (XOM) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Chevron (CVX) Walmart (WMT) Wells Fargo (WFC) Philip Morris (PM) Raytheon Technologies (RTX) NextEra Energy (NEE) Conoco Phillips (COP)

These companies comprise 6.78% of VTI, so it's enough to make a difference but not change the risk-return profile substantially. Other companies excluded are Honeywell International (HON), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Boeing (BA), International Business Machines (IBM), and Analog Devices). The exclusion reasons are evident for stocks like XOM, CVX, and RTX, as they fall into the product-related screening category described earlier. Others, like JNJ and WMT, appear excluded based on controversial business practices.

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

The table below highlights sector exposures for VTI, ESGV, and the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL). SUSL is the ETF I want readers to consider. Except for Johnson & Johnson, SUSL excludes the same ten stocks listed earlier, has only a slightly higher expense ratio (0.10% vs. 0.09%), and has superior performance and fundamentals, which I will demonstrate shortly.

Morningstar

ESGV's Energy sector exposure is nil, while SUSL makes a few exceptions by holding stocks like Schlumberger (SLB) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC). These inclusions may be a deal-breaker for some, but each investor should take a close look at the holdings list of each to ensure it closely aligns with their values. One potential area of concern is that Apple (AAPL) is ESGV's top holding and has a higher weight than VTI (7.54% vs. 5.81%). The environmental impact of mining the cobalt and lithium used to manufacture Apple devices is substantial. According to an Institute For Energy Research report, it takes approximately 500,000 gallons of water to extract a metric ton of lithium.

While Apple does not directly participate in that practice, it benefits from it, and that's an important line to draw. You're trusting an Index provider to represent your values when ulterior motives may exist. Judging by the popularity of the largest ESG ETFs by assets (ESGU, ESGV, DSI, USSG, SUSA, SUSL), one objective is not to shock investors with a fund that delivers a different risk-return profile such that doing so would risk underperformance, and that might cause investors to abandon the strategy. Seeking Alpha reported last week how ESGU saw a $5 billion outflow in March, the largest of any ETF. The cited reasons included underperformance and a lack of clarity on the investment objectives.

ESGV's top ten holdings are below. Along with Apple, Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) account for almost 20% of the portfolio's 31% Technology exposure. Meta Platforms (META) and Tesla (TSLA) are examples of stocks ESGV overweights compared to VTI.

Vanguard

Performance Analysis

According to FactSet, there are 17 ETFs with a "Total Market" focus and an "ESG" strategy. I've listed historical returns through March 2023 for each in the table below.

The Sunday Investor

ESGV gained 62.05% over the last three years compared to 65.76% and 64.99% for VTI and SUSL, respectively. On the other hand, ESGV outperformed VTI over the previous four years (53.33% vs. 50.40%), partially because of a lower Q1 2020 drawdown. Based on these results, ESGV looks like a decent alternative to VTI.

However, others have better track records, like the iShares KLD 400 Social Index ETF (DSI) and the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA). They have different screening processes that may be unsatisfactory to some ESG investors, but there's enough evidence here to suggest ESGV isn't optimal. Here is how ESGV performed against some of these funds since its September 2018 inception date. It's up to a percentage point behind each year, which adds up over the long run.

Portfolio Visualizer

ESGV Analysis

I selected SUSL as the primary comparator for this fundamentals-focused analysis because it excludes many of the same companies as ESGV. I intend to demonstrate why ESGV isn't optimal. Consider these metrics for the fund's top 25 industries, which total 70%.

The Sunday Investor

These are the core fundamental metrics I analyze for every ETF, as it helps me better understand the fund's composition. Compared with SUSL and even VTI, ESGV is in the weakest position. Here are three high-level observations:

1. ESGV's 1.06 five-year beta indicates it's about as volatile as VTI but more volatile than SUSL. The reason is because of higher Technology exposure. The first three industries listed are Technology-related, with betas of 0.99, 1.29, and 1.47. In contrast, SUSL's top three industries are Systems Software, Interactive Media and Services, and Pharmaceuticals, with betas of 0.95, 1.09, and 0.47. I like SUSL's defensive lean, but ESG investors must accept Johnson & Johnson as a key holding. Morningstar's ESG Risk Rating for JNJ is 23.98, or "Medium," though it does note a high controversy score at the customer level.

Morningstar

I couldn't find confirmation on the specific incident, but I imagine it relates to JNJ's talc-based baby powder scandal. The company stopped selling these products in Canada and the United States in 2020 and expects to stop sales globally this year. This change might result in JNJ's inclusion in ESGV going forward, making the two funds roughly equal from an ESG perspective.

2. ESGV and SUSL have similar expected sales and EBITDA growth rates. However, SUSL's 9.35% expected EPS growth rate is superior. They both trade at around 26x forward earnings, so neither has a noticeable advantage on valuation. However, VTI trades at 24x forward earnings, so it might do a little better in a market downturn. That's what happened in 2022 as P/E's contracted, especially among richly-valued Technology stocks.

3. SUSL is the superior ETF on both profitability and earnings momentum. Its 9.33/10 profitability score is similar to what you might find with a large-cap blend fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Total market ETFs, including VTI, are typically less-profitable because of the number of smaller, more speculative companies included. If the economy slows down, SUSL is safer because of the quality focus. As a bonus, SUSL's 5.37/10 EPS Revision score, derived from individual Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, is also better than ESGV's 5.15/10 score. Market analysts currently prefer these larger, safer, less-volatile stocks, so I expect SUSL to outperform ESGV as we advance.

Investment Recommendation

ESGV is a low-cost fund designed for ESG investors with a total market focus. Its past performance metrics are mixed compared with VTI, but it's lagged other ETFs in its category. This article discussed SUSL, an ETF that excludes nearly all the same companies as ESGV but has a better track record. In addition, SUSL looks more appropriate for an economic slowdown, which I consider an above-average possibility this year. Therefore, based on my evaluation of ESGV's performance and fundamentals, I recommend investors avoid this ESG ETF. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to the discussion in the comments section below.