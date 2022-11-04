Teekay Tankers: Attractive Valuation Overshadowed By OPEC's De-Dollarization Efforts

Apr. 03, 2023 6:04 PM ETTeekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.76K Followers

Summary

  • Teekay Tankers has grown immensely in recent years as the breakdown in geopolitical trade relationships causes overseas oil demand to soar.
  • The recent surprise reduction in OPEC output and fall in US drilling levels indicate global oil exports may be peaking, mainly if a worldwide economic recession occurs.
  • Low production of new oil tanker vessels indicates the market may remain in a shortage over the coming years.
  • The recent China-Saudi Arabia oil and currency deal indicates that the "Petrodollar" system may end in 2023, potentially upsetting the global petroleum shipping market.
  • TNK appears undervalued long-term, but investors may want to wait for the market to realize the broader impact of the recent changes in oil's geopolitical backdrop.
The oil tanker in the high sea

Dikuch

Crude oil and energy markets have faced tremendous volatility over the past three years. "Lockdown" production cuts, growing labor and capital constraints, regulatory changes, and various geopolitical pressures have upset the global balance of energy availability. Due to the release of SPR reserves, a decline in demand, and

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.76K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.