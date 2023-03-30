Atour Gets Set For 'Revenge Travel' With Major Expansion Plan

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • The high-end hotel operator said it plans to have 2,000 hotels in operation by the end of 2025, more than double the 932 at the end of last year.
  • Atour’s revenue rose just 5% in last year’s fourth quarter due to China’s strict Covid controls, but analysts expect the growth to accelerate to 56% this year.
  • The retail component of the company’s revenue mix, involving sales of in-room merchandise to guests, posted much faster 34% growth.

Luxury five stars hotel"s lobby

Enes Evren/E+ via Getty Images

By Doug Young

Get ready for some “revenge travel.”

That’s the message coming from recently listed hotel operator Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATAT), which has announced a major expansion plan with its

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.