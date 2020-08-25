IGV: Did OPEC+ Just Kill The Tech Rally?

Summary

  • As most of you know, the technology sector was far-n-away the big winner in Q1 - confounding many of the tech naysayers and market prognosticators who were promoting energy.
  • However, it would appear that OPEC+ has come to the rescue of the energy sector: Increasing its previous production cuts by an addition 1.16 million bpd.
  • The cut, of course, is bad news for consumers, bad news for inflation, and bad news in terms of future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
  • And bad news for the tech sector, right? Maybe so. Let's take a closer look.
Argentina G20 Leaders" Summit 2018 - Day 1 Of Sessions

Two of OPEC's "finest" at the 2018 G20 Summit.

Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images News

During the first quarter of 2023, the tech sector shocked many investors and market pundits by significantly outperforming both the energy sector as well as the S&P 500 (see graphic below). However, this weekend OPEC+ surprised the market by announcing a furtherance of its previous

