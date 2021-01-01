Xiaomi's EV Drive Burns Big Bucks As Smartphone Sales Slow

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • The former smartphone sensation’s big bet on electric vehicles is about to peak as it eyes mass production in the first half of next year despite stiff competition.
  • Xiaomi’s revenue fell 23% year-on-year in last year’s fourth quarter on sluggish smartphone sales, resulting in a 67% decline in adjusted profit.
  • The company forecast it will spend more than 100 billion yuan on product development over the next five years as it revs up to mass produce electric vehicles.

xiaomi store in China

iStock

2022 wasn’t a vintage year for former smartphone highflyer Xiaomi Corp. (1810.HK) (OTCPK:XIACF, OTCPK:XIACY). With revenue from its core smartphone business dropping steadily and little relief on the horizon, the Chinese company is stepping on the accelerator

This article was written by

