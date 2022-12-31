Wyndham Is Well-Positioned To Play Both Offense And Defense

Apr. 03, 2023 6:39 PM ETWyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
251 Followers

Summary

  • The company has played it relatively conservatively in the US although the travel industry is still booming.
  • There is room for growth in its international business. The company is likely to benefit from the easing of COVID lockdowns in China.
  • The company looks ready to play both defense and offense owing to its cycle-resilient characteristics and current favorable market conditions.

Exhausted businesswoman lying on hotel room bed

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our analysis below shows that Wyndham (NYSE:WH) played relatively conservatively in the US although the travel industry is still booming. There is room for growth in its international business. The company is less

Portfolio brands by markets

Portfolio brands by markets (Company's presentation)

Q42022 revenues and profits

Q42022 revenues and profits (Company's filing)

Q42022 operating metrics

Q42022 operating metrics (Company's filing)

Geography breakdown

Geography breakdown (Company's filing)

Geography breakdown

Geography breakdown (Company's filing)

Portfolio brands by markets

Portfolio brands by markets (Company's presentation)

Government spending breakdown

Government spending breakdown (Company's filing)

Survey and stats

Survey and stats (Company's presentation)

Peer comparison

Peer comparison (Company's presentation)

Portfolio sensitivity analysis

Portfolio sensitivity analysis (Company's presentation)

TSA checkpoint numbers

TSA checkpoint numbers (TSA)

Price change by category

Price change by category (NerdWallet)

China unemployment rate

China unemployment rate (MarcoMicro)

2023 outlook

2023 outlook (Company's filing)

Stock chart

Stock chart (SeekingAlpha)

Valuation comparison

Valuation comparison (SeekingAlpha)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
251 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and reduce income inequality due to capitalism.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value to human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long term financial success. https://lelinvestmentllc.wixsite.com/website

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.