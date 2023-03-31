Galeanu Mihai

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) closed out the first quarter of 2023 on a high note, rising 1.4% on Friday, 31 March 2023 to end the week up by 3.5% from its previous week's close. The index concluded the quarter at a level of 4,109.31.

With the new assumption of the amplification multiplier incorporated into the dividend futures-based model, the latest update to the alternative futures chart indicates the trajectory of the S&P 500 is consistent with investors focusing their attention on the current quarter of 2023-Q2.

That makes sense because this quarter is when investors expect the Federal Reserve may significantly alter its future course. It will almost certainly contain the peak of the Fed's year-long series of rate hikes, and it may include the Fed's first rate cuts since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Here's the chart:

Reports of cooling inflation as measured by Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) on Friday, 31 March 2023 were credited with the market's positive reaction. Here are the week's market-moving headlines:

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool has put nearly even odds of the Fed hiking the Federal Funds Rate by a quarter point to a target range of 5.00-5.25% at its upcoming meeting on 3 May (2023-Q2). After that, the FedWatch tool anticipates a series of quarter-point rate cuts starting from July (2023-Q3) and continuing through December (2023-Q4), with the Federal Funds Rate declining to a target range of 4.25-4.50%. In 2024, the FedWatch tool foresees more rate cuts, with the Federal Funds Rate reaching a target range of 3.25-3.50% in September (2024-Q3).

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's projection for real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2023 dropped to +2.5% from the previous week's estimate of +3.2%. With the end of the first calendar quarter of 2023, the GDP indicator is now fully looking backward instead of forward.

Next week, we'll roll out a new chart showing how the dividend futures model anticipates the future for the S&P 500 will look like during 2023-Q2. But we're happy to spoil it by noting it will look a lot like 2023-Q1 given current assumptions and expectations!

