Investment Thesis

When aiming to build an investment portfolio, you don't necessarily need to invest in a large number of companies/ETFs in order to reach a broad risk diversification.

In today's article, I will demonstrate how you could build an investment portfolio with a broad risk diversification, an attractive Weighted Average Dividend Yield and Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate by investing in just five companies / ETFs. I will show you how you could invest $10,000 among three dividend income and dividend growth companies as well as two ETFs.

With this investment portfolio that I have built for you, you achieve a Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.15% and aim to achieve a relatively high Dividend Growth Rate (the selected picks have shown a Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate of 10.25% over the past 5 years).

Before I show you the companies and ETFs that I have selected, I would like to remind you of the pillars of my investment approach: my goal is to achieve a balance of the following factors when building a portfolio:

Relatively high Average Dividend Yield of the companies

Relatively high Average Dividend Growth Rate

Attractiveness in terms of risk and reward

Companies with strong competitive advantages that provide an economic moat

Companies with strong financials

Companies with a relatively high brand value

Consumer familiarity with the products of these companies

Attractive Valuation of the companies

Aiming to achieve a relatively high Yield on Cost when having a long investment horizon

Risk diversification across sectors and industries

These are the selected ETFs and companies that are part of this portfolio:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AT&T (NYSE:T)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

SCHD - Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

VYM - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Overview of the Selected ETFs and Companies

ETF/Company Sector Industry Country Dividend Yield [TTM] 5 Year Average Dividend Growth Amount Proportion Apple Information Technology Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals United States 0.58% 7.87% $1,000.00 10.00% AT&T Communication Services Integrated Telecommunication Services United States 5.93% -5.69% $500.00 5.00% Mastercard Information Technology Data Processing and Outsourced Services United States 0.58% 17.52% $500.00 5.00% SCHD - Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ETFs ETFs United States 3.71% 15.56% $4,000.00 40.00% VYM - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ETFs ETFs United States 3.21% 6.61% $4,000.00 40.00% 3.15% 10.25% $10,000.00 100.00% Click to enlarge

Since the aim of this article is to allocate $10,000 among only 5 dividend income and dividend growth companies and ETFs, the largest part of this portfolio should be invested in ETFs in order to achieve a broad diversification. In the graphic below, you can see the allocation of the portfolio that I have built for you.

This investment portfolio achieves a Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.15%. Moreover, the 5 companies / ETFs have shown a Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate of 10.25% over the past 5 years. Both metrics confirm that this portfolio would be suitable for those investors seeking Dividend Income, but also for those who want Dividend Growth.

The three individual positions (Apple, Mastercard and AT&T) have different functions within the investment portfolio: while Mastercard has been chosen to particularly increase the Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate of the investment portfolio (Mastercard has shown a Dividend Growth Rate 10Y [CAGR] of 32.75%), AT&T has been selected with the objective of raising the Weighted Average Dividend Yield (AT&T provides shareholders with a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 5.93%). I see Apple as being an excellent choice for this portfolio, since I consider the company to be a perfect selection in terms of risk and reward. Therefore, Apple is the largest individual position of this investment portfolio (10% of the overall portfolio). Mastercard and AT&T each make up 5% of this portfolio.

Apple

Even though Apple does not provide shareholders with an extraordinarily high Dividend Yield (its Dividend Yield [FWD] is currently 0.58%), and its Dividend Growth Rate from the past 5 years of 7.87% has not been particularly high either, I still consider the company to be an excellent choice for this investment portfolio. In the following, I will name several reasons that have made me come to this conclusion.

First, Apple's low Payout Ratio of only 15.45% is a clear indicator that there is plenty of room for future Dividend enhancements from which its shareholders can benefit over the long term.

Second, Apple has been able to clearly outperform the S&P 500 over the past years. Considering the past three years, for example, the S&P 500 has shown a Total Return of 60.32% while Apple has shown one of 156.30%. Although this is no guarantee that Apple will succeed in outperforming the S&P 500 in the future, I think the company could be able to do so due to its strong competitive advantages and enormous financial health.

Third, Apple has strong financials, which underline the company's excellent position within its industry. The Seeking Alpha Profitability Grades further confirm the company's strong financials. Apple has an EBITDA Margin [TTM] of 32.33%, which stands 230.45% above the Sector Median and a Net Income Margin [TTM] of 24.56%, which lies 808.58% above the Sector Median. Below you can find an overview of the Seeking Alpha Profitability Grades for Apple.

Fourth, several metrics further confirm Apple's strength when it comes to Growth: the company has shown an Average EBIT Growth Rate [FWD] of 9.41% and an Average EPS Diluted Growth Rate [FWD} of 15.32% over the past 5 years.

Fifth, I consider Apple's current Valuation to be fair: the company's current P/E [FWD] Ratio of 26.35 is only slightly above the Sector Median of 23.96 and its Average P/E [FWD] Ratio over the past 5 years (which is 23.43).

AT&T

AT&T is part of this selection of dividend income and dividend growth stocks and ETFs, since it can contribute to raising the Weighted Average Dividend Yield.

At this moment of writing, AT&T pays its shareholders a relatively attractive Dividend Yield [FWD] of 5.93%. Despite the company's limited growth perspectives (AT&T has shown an Average Revenue Growth Rate of -1.27% over the past 5 years), I do not expect a Dividend cut in the near future. The reason being that it has a relatively low Payout Ratio of only 40.96%. Therefore, I believe that long-term investors can benefit from the company's Dividend payments and its steadily growing Dividend within the next years.

The Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades further strengthen my belief that the company can be an excellent choice for dividend income investors. AT&T is rated with an A for both Dividend Yield and Dividend Consistency.

Furthermore, AT&T's current P/E GAAP [FWD] Ratio of only 8.15 stands 55.92% below the Sector Median and 30.11% below its Average P/E GAAP [FWD] Ratio from over the past 5 years. These metrics make me believe that the company is currently undervalued.

In addition to the factors mentioned above, I have made AT&T part of this investment portfolio since it can contribute to reducing its volatility. Its 24M Beta of 0.52 is proof of this.

Having companies such as AT&T in your investment portfolio is important, since they can significantly contribute to stabilizing your investment portfolio and reducing its volatility to better protect it against the next stock market crash. Therefore, I recommend having such stocks with a low Beta Factor in your portfolio.

Moreover, AT&T's Valuation (P/E GAAP [FWD] Ratio of 8.15) is currently lower than the one of its peer group: while Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has a P/E GAAP [FWD] Ratio of 8.24, T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 20.71.

Mastercard

I have added Mastercard to this selection of dividend income and dividend growth stocks and ETFs, since I believe that the company can significantly contribute to raising the Average Dividend Growth Rate of this portfolio.

Several metrics underline my theory: the company's Dividend Growth Rate 10Y [CAGR] is 32.75%, standing 307.45% above the Sector Median. Mastercard's EBITDA Growth Rate [FWD] of 17.04% lies 189.97% above the Sector Median. Furthermore, the company's Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth Rate [FWD] of 15.37% is 135.24% above the Sector Median. All these metrics make me strongly believe that the company should be able to provide shareholders with significant Dividend Growth in the years or even decade ahead.

The Seeking Alpha Dividend Growth Grade results for Mastercard are excellent, as you can see in the graphic shown below.

Moreover, Mastercard's current P/E [FWD] Ratio of 29.05 lies 22.96% below its Average from over the past 5 years (37.71), which shows us that the company is currently undervalued.

Mastercard has a significantly higher EBIT Margin [TTM] when compared to competitors such as PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) or Block (NYSE:SQ): while Mastercard's EBIT Margin [TTM] is 56.77%, PayPal's is 14.68% and Block's is -3.30%. At the same time, Mastercard is in front of competitor Visa (NYSE:V) in terms of Growth: Mastercard has shown a Revenue Growth Rate [CAGR] of 12.22% over the past 5 years, while the same is 9.98% for Visa.

SCHD - Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

Through the acquisition of SCHD - Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, you can diversify your investment portfolio while achieving an attractive Dividend Yield (its current Dividend Yield [TTM] is 3.71%) and Dividend Growth Rate (its Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 5 years is 15.56%).

Out of the companies that are part of this ETF, 17.79% are from the Industrials Sector, 16.35% from the Health Care Sector, 14.04% from the Financials Sector, 13.39% from the Consumer Defensive Sector and 12.50% from the Technology Sector. In the illustration below you can see the Sectors in which this ETF is invested in.

The five companies that make up the largest part of this ETF are: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). All of these picks combine a relatively attractive Dividend Yield [FWD] with Dividend Growth, thus making the ETF an excellent choice for this Portfolio that aims to combine Dividend Income with Dividend Growth.

AbbVie currently pays its shareholders a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 3.74%, PepsiCo's Dividend Yield [FWD] is 2.56%, Cisco Systems' is 3.10%, Texas Instruments' is 2.67%, and United Parcel Service's is 3.45%. In addition to that, all of these five picks have shown significant Dividend Growth over the past 5 years. AbbVie's 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] is 16.92%, PepsiCo's is 7.39%, Cisco System's is 5.55%, Texas Instruments' is 16.37% and United Parcel Service's is 12.69%.

Below you can see the 10 Top Holdings of this ETF.

VYM - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The VYM - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF pays a Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.21%. The Dividend of this ETF is paid quarterly. The largest percentage of the companies that are part of this ETF are from the Financials Sector (21.28%) or the Health Care Sector (15.15%), followed by the Consumer Defensive Sector (13.60%), Industrials Sector (10.47%), Energy Sector (10.36%) and Technology Sector (7.90%). Below you can see all of the Sectors that are part of this ETF.

Among the Top 5 Holdings of this ETF are Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) (3.26% of the ETF), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) (3.01%), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (2.91%), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) (2.34%) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) (2.24%).

All of these picks combine a relatively attractive Dividend Yield along with Dividend Growth, which strengthens my thesis that this ETF is an excellent pick when looking for an ETF to combine Dividend Income with Dividend Growth.

Below you can find the Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 5 years of the ETF's largest holdings, which once again confirms that this ETF is not only an excellent pick for dividend income investors, but also for dividend growth investors:

Exxon Mobil: 3.05%

JPMorgan: 13.54%

Johnson & Johnson: 6.11%

Procter & Gamble: 5.78%

Chevron: 5.76%

Below you can find the Top 10 Holdings that are part of this ETF.

The ETF has shown a Dividend Growth Rate 10Y [CAGR] of 7.58%, which is above the Sector Median of all ETFs (6.35%). In addition to that, it has shown 12 Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth, indicating that it's not only an excellent choice for those investors seeking Dividend Income while diversifying their investment portfolio, but also for those looking for Dividend Growth.

Below you can find the Seeking Alpha ETF Grades, which further underline that this ETF is a great choice when compared to its peer group: the ETF is rated with an A+ for Expenses, Dividends and Liquidity. For Risk, it receives an A- rating and for Momentum, a C+.

Conclusion

In order to achieve a broad risk diversification, you don't necessarily need to invest in a large amount of companies nor do you need to invest an extraordinarily high amount of money.

In today's article, I have shown how you could achieve a broad risk diversification even from selecting just two ETFs and three companies to invest in. However, if you only invest in five picks, I consider it important to make the ETFs the largest percentage of the investment portfolio. This helps you to achieve a broader diversification and to reduce the risk level of your portfolio, which will raise the probability of making successful long-term investments.

The investment portfolio that I have built for you in this article, achieves an attractive Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.15%. Moreover, the selected picks have shown a Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate of 10.25% over the past 5 years.

Achieving a relatively high Weighted Average Dividend Yield and Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate allow you to earn a significant amount of additional income right away. At the same time, it enables you to increase this additional income continuously at an attractive Growth Rate.

