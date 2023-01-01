How To Allocate $10,000 Among 5 Dividend Paying Companies And ETFs

Apr. 04, 2023 2:00 PM ETAAPL, MA, SCHD, T, VYM1 Comment
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • In today’s article, I will demonstrate how you could allocate $10,000 among 5 dividend-paying companies and ETFs in order to achieve a broad diversification.
  • The selected picks provide you with a Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.15%. They have shown a Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate of 10.25% over the past 5 years.
  • I consider all of these five picks to be attractive in terms of risk and reward.

Boxes of financial products e.g REITs, bonds, commodities, mutual funds, stocks, ETFs on a laptop

William_Potter

Investment Thesis

When aiming to build an investment portfolio, you don't necessarily need to invest in a large number of companies/ETFs in order to reach a broad risk diversification.

In today's article, I will demonstrate how you could build an

Portfolio Allocation

Source: The Author

Apple: Total Return

Source: Seeking Alpha

Apple: Profitability Grade

Source: Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades for AT&T

Source: Seeking Alpha

Mastercard: Dividend Growth Grade

Source: Seeking Alpha

SCHD: Holdings Breakdown

Source: Seeking Alpha

SCHD: Top 10 Holdings

Source: Seeking Alpha

VYM: Holdings Breakdown

Source: Seeking Alpha

VYM: Top 10 Holdings

Source: Seeking Alpha

VYM: ETF Grade

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.89K Followers
In my analyses, I aim to identify companies that have strong competitive advantages over their competitors (for example, a strong brand image, cost advantages, special know how, strong pricing power, a strong distribution network, etc.) in order to support you to find excellent long-term investments. I aspire to help you build an investment portfolio consisting of high-quality companies that are particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward (for example, due to their wide economic moat, high financial strength, high profitability, attractive valuation, growth potential and expected return). I was born in Germany and majored in Business Administration at the University of Mannheim (Germany) and San Diego State University (United States).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA, V, PYPL, AAPL, T, VZ, TMUS, XOM, CVX, PEP, JNJ, PG, JPM, SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.