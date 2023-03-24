Olivier Le Moal

Preamble

Based on Morningstar's fair Value measure as of 24 March 2023, the sector that is most undervalued is Communication Services. In this article, I will analyze a company in this undervalued sector that I think investors should have on their radar - Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

Investment Thesis

The Interpublic Group of Companies is a value-investor candidate for total return. IPG is a BBB-rated company that has paid a growing dividend for the past 11 years, even throughout the pandemic years. It is currently trading at an attractive valuation and despite a widely expected recession or economic slowdown in the back half of 2023, IPG is still confident of producing 2%-4% of revenue growth. Combine that with a 6%-7% dividend growth rate, even if IPG trades at the current valuation it is reasonable to expect a total 8%-11% return by the end of 2023. And if IPG were to trade up to its normal P/E of between 13-14, it could potentially return 11.95 % (including dividends) in a year.

Recommending an advertising and marketing company in the face of an almost certain recession could be surprising - questionable even - to some. What will companies’ management do in an adverse business environment? Cut costs because reducing expenses will help to artificially boost earnings per share. Many companies – think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) - have already announced layoffs numbering in the tens of thousands, and it will not be surprising to expect more to come. Other than layoffs, cutting advertising costs is definitely on the table.

Yes, a recession may come and cost-cutting measures are most likely to include the inevitable reduction in advertising costs. However, almost every company needs to advertise come rain or shine. Based on research by Nielsen, long-term revenue can take a 2% hit every quarter a brand stops advertising, meaning companies cannot afford not to advertise. During good times, companies advertise more in an effort to push their products and services out to potential consumers ahead of their competitors. During bad times, although companies are likely to cut advertising budgets first, they will still need to maintain a certain level of their advertising spend so as not to lose market share to their competitors.

Therefore, I believe that if investors can take a stake in the best advertising companies, and ride through this down cycle when advertising spending returns with a vengeance, earnings will skyrocket. That is why my stance is the sub-industry "Advertising" offers one of the greatest opportunities for mispricing - and hence unreasonable price fluctuations - to happen, which provides opportunities for value investors. And I think Interpublic Group of Companies is the best choice in this sub-industry now.

Why is IPG A Superior Company?

There are many companies in this sub-industry of Advertising. In the path to finding the strongest companies, after removing the unprofitable ones and the penny stocks, these 11 companies remain.

Note: I understand that technology companies like Meta and Alphabet are also advertising companies. However, my search criteria is based on funneling stocks by first looking at the most undervalued GISC sector, which in this case is Communication Services, and Google and Facebook are both not classified in this sector.

Fast Graph Industry Screener

Based on a relative P/E basis, Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), Interpublic Group, Tradedesk (NASDAQ: TTD), TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT), Harte Hanks (NASDAQ: HHS) and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) are all trading below their 3-year and 5-year P/E.

And among these, OMC, IPG, HHS and TTGT are trading below their 3-year, 5-year and 10-year P/E. Of these companies, only two companies have investment-grade credit ratings. OMC is rated BBB+ and IPG is rated BBB. As I am on the path to finding the best companies to ride through a recession, I will look to investment-grade companies first. In tough times, companies may need to take out loans or tap into their revolving credit facilities, and having an investment-grade credit rating (perceived as safer and more financially stable) will allow the companies to borrow at more favorable rates.

Both OMC and IPG are among the largest advertising companies in the world, each with long operating history and experience working with numerous multinational companies. Both are great companies but I prefer IPG for its higher EPS and DPS CAGR, and the lower long-term debt-to-capital ratio.

An Overview of IPG

IPG is consistently among the top 5 leading advertising agencies in the world, and it is the third largest in the US in terms of revenue after Omnicom Group and Accenture's (ACN) Accenture Interactive.

Statista

IPG is a holding company with numerous top advertising brands under its fold such as R/GA, Huge and MRM, and many of these were recognized by Gartner as Leaders among the Global Marketing Agencies.

Gartner

However, it will be wrong to think of IPG as just an advertising and marketing company producing and selling advertisements.

For instance, IPG made a $2 billion acquisition of Acxiom in 2018. According to then IPG's Chief Strategy and Talent Officer Philippe Krakowsky, the purpose of the acquisition is to position IPG "for a future in which data-driven marketing solutions will be increasingly core to brands' success". Then CEO Michael Roth said in the Q3 2018 earnings call,

With Acxiom our Company can now deliver foundational data management capability to our clients, including many of the world's largest brands. This is a critical capability, increasingly our largest clients attached us with creating cross channel brands that leverage their first-party data advertising and marketing technologies as well as creative insights. With Acxiom we are better able to answer that need and in the process become better partners for our clients.

More recently in 2022, IPG spent $232 million to acquire RafterOne so it can merge IPG’s media, creative, marketing services and analytics capabilities, global scale, and consumer insights, with RafterOne's Salesforce capabilities for commerce, service, data, marketing, and customer experience. In the PR release, it was stated that IPG recognizes that enterprise marketing suites like Salesforce formed the core of numerous brands' marketing technology stacks, and by owning RafterOne’s Salesforce capabilities, IPG can act as an intermediary between those brands, their consumers, and these platforms, value-adding IPG’s service offerings and making them even more sticky.

What are IPG’s Reportable Segments?

IPG operates in over 100 countries. Most of IPG’s revenue – 64% - comes from the US, and the rest comes mainly from Asia Pacific (8.4%), UK (8.25%), Europe (7.93%), Latin America (4.15%), and the remaining 6.89% from the rest of the world.

2022 Q4 10K

IPG provides advertising and marketing services worldwide through three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions.

In the 2022 Q4 10-K, this Media, Data and Engagement Solutions Segment is described as providing:

media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

2022 Q4 10K

This segment demonstrated its ability to grow organically both domestically and internationally, by 3.9% and 10.1% respectively.

The 10-K describes the second segment, the Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment as one that

offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting.

2022 Q4 10K

This segment also demonstrated growth in the domestic market (8.5%) and internationally (4.5%). Domestically, the client wins come from healthcare, other and financial services sectors, while internationally the growth came from advertising businesses.

Lastly, the Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment

provides public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting.

2022 Q4 10K

This segment showed 8.6% organic growth in the domestic market that came from higher spending from existing clients in the technology & telecom, auto & transportation and food & beverage sectors and net client wins in the healthcare sector, while internationally, the 8.4% organic increase was led by the experiential businesses and public relations agencies.

All these high single-digit organic revenue growth rates reported across all most of the three business segments are very encouraging.

Let’s dig deeper into the performance and the fundamentals.

Performance

As IPG is a candidate for total return (price appreciation and dividends), I am examining IPG from 2012 since that was the first year IPG started growing its dividends.

Fast Graph

As alluded to previously, when the economy is booming, more advertising dollars are spent, and IPG's business will be great. Likewise, when the economy tanks, IPG's business will not do so well. In other words, IPG's fortune is tied closely to the global economy, and that explains the close correlation between its annualized rate of return (before dividends) when compared to the S&P 500.

Fast Graph

As IPG grows dividends at a higher rate than the S&P 500, that helps to boost its total returns to beat the S&P 500 slightly by 1.74%. IPG is certainly a company that has performed well enough over the past 10 years.

Fast Graph

From 2012 to 2022, IPG grew sales, net income, and net operating income by high single-digit rates, which is hardly mind-blowing but respectable nonetheless. As an investor who believes that I am a co-owner of the companies I invest in, it is always important to see that the business can grow be it through mergers and acquisitions or organically, and as reported earlier, IPG is capable of growing organically both domestically as well as the international markets.

However, what is even more impressive is the past 10 years' dividend CAGR of 18.35%. It is also worth noting that IPG continued to pay and raised dividends through the pandemic, which is remarkable in itself. IPG seems to fit the bill for dividend growth investors. More on this in the Risk section.

3 Risks and Considerations

(1) Dividend Growth Rate Has Declined

The long-term average dividend growth rate is impressive but dividend growth investors should be aware that IPG's average dividend growth rate has declined over the past 10 years.

A 6%-7% dividend growth rate is still respectable but definitely not impressive. Rather, the dividend growth rate seems to reflect the EPS growth rate (see Comments in the table above).

The declining dividend growth rate also telegraphs management's outlook for the future. One must understand that as IPG works closely with global companies, it has the pulse on the health of the global economy. Since advertising budgets are often cut first when companies need to boost their earnings in preparation for worsening times, and if enough companies across geographies are cutting their budgets (IPG has offices in over 100 countries), IPG will know firsthand and can batten down the hatches. And it has been doing that, reducing its global real estate footprint by 15% or 1.7 million square feet to reduce operating costs. SG&A expense was reduced by 10 basis points to 1.2% of net revenue.

(2) IPG Will See Less Growth in 2023 Compared to 2022

In the Q4 2022 earnings call, CEO gave the following guidance,

As stated earlier, despite the broader uncertainty that we're seeing at a macroeconomic level, we expect to deliver growth in 2023 of 2% to 4% on top of a very strong record that has compounded for a number of years

The CEO expressed that the 2023 growth strategy will be based on generating more revenue from existing customers.

So if I were to talk about what's gone into our thinking and how we build the forecast that leads to the guidance, revenue growth is primarily from growing scope with our existing clients. And we definitely believe that there is that the primary avenue for growth, the most -- the one that we are most keen on is growth with existing clients.

Each sector has its own growth cycle, and they are sending mixed growth signals. Some sectors are still seeing strong growth – and hence need greater advertising expenditure, while other sectors are facing headwinds – and hence a decline in advertising revenue. He continued,

And then I guess on sectors, so auto and transportation is strong, and we see it continuing. Health care, financial services for us, given the mix of clients that we've got in retail, that has continued to be a place where we've got quite progressive modern clients…

(Note: The above comment by the CEO was made before the bank fiasco with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank, so growth in the banking sector should decline as banks seek to bolster their cash position by reducing costs.)

And finally, he also elaborated on the sector-specificity of the headwinds,

As I mentioned, I think the - a lot of the headlines and a lot of the sort of sector-specific issues that we're seeing in tech are manifesting in conversations with clients. And there, what we're seeing is clients either taking reductions or being not committing for a full year.

In short, the CEO is not saying there will be no growth. Investors just need to moderate their expectations for 2023.

(3) Can IPG Sustain Its Dividend?

IPG dividend payout ratio stands at 42.2%. That seems safe enough especially when that is at a lower payout ratio compared to 5 out of the previous 7 years. However, I will be remiss if I do not highlight the following.

IPG paid $457 million in dividends in 2022. The operating cash flow of $606 million was enough to cover the dividends, but IPG's free cash flow of $430 million is less than the dividends paid out.

Fast Graph

All of us understand the importance of free cash flow which is the cash flow available for the company to repay loans or pay dividends to investors. Therefore, when the free cash flow is less than the dividend payout, this is a red flag, and 2022 is the first year this has happened since the company started paying dividends.

Why did that happen?

There was an increase in IPG's working capital use in 2022 resulting in a much lower positive net operating cash flow of $608.8 million, which compares unfavorably with previous years' net operating cash flow of $2.076 billion, $1.847 billion and $1.529 billion in 2021, 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Fast Graph

In the annual report, the following explanation was given regarding the increased use of working capital in 2022, which was caused by client spending and timing of collections and payments.

Net cash used in investing activities during 2022 consisted primarily of payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired, of $232.2 million related to the acquisition of RafterOne which closed on October 3, 2022, as well as payments for capital expenditures of $178.1 million, related mostly to computer software and hardware.

One of the analysts picked this up as well and questioned the CFO about this, and her reply was,

So as we've pointed out, working capital is volatile. Whether you get paid on the 31st to the first, you're right, when you print your balance sheet and cash flow makes a big difference. It is something that we spent a lot of time and have a lot of discipline around and carefully manage. And if you go back over the past 4 years, I think we've generated a billion in working capital. So I would expect going forward, it will normalize. But you're right. In any 1 year, you can get an aberration.

Now, I do trust the CFO's assertion that the decline in working capital in 2022 was most likely an aberration but investors should keep an eye on this. To do so, it is important to understand the nature of the contracts IPG’s agencies sign with their clients, which undergirds the situation with the drastic decrease in working capital in 2022.

Many companies put their advertising and marketing communications business up for periodic review to allow competing advertising companies to pitch their ideas and offer better deals than the existing company they hire, and IPG may not keep its existing client accounts during such reviews. For instance, in Q4 2022, IPG felt the largest quarterly impact of the late 2021 loss of a large food and beverage client; that contract will trail off at the end of Q1 2023.

How are the contracts structured? The contract is described as such in the 10K:

Clients may choose to terminate their contracts, or reduce their relationships with IPG, on a relatively short time frame - usually 30 to 90 days - and for any reason.

The only contracts that have non-cancelable terms of more than one year are the data management contracts which provide some revenue stability during each fiscal year. In the Q4 earnings call, the CEO explains the general nuances of most of IPG's contracts in greater detail:

... the majority of the contracts have written into them the ability to negotiate with clients about the cost of the services that IPG provides to them, that however is not something that triggers automatically. That provision requires IPG to enter into a negotiation with its clients.

In addition, in most of IPG’s businesses, its agencies are required to pay production and media costs on behalf of clients. This is standard practice in the advertising and marketing business. Whenever possible, IPG will choose to pay the production and media charges after receiving payment from its clients. In some situations, IPG agrees with the service provider that it will only be liable to pay the production and media costs after its client has paid IPG for any costs incurred. However, it is definitely possible for IPG’s clients to delay payment, resulting in IPG needing to pay the production and media costs in advance, which in turn adversely affected its working capital.

Valuation

IPG stock is currently trading at a P/E of 12.74, below its 5-year average of 13.98 and below the sector median of 13.97.

Seeking Alpha Valuation

If IPG is able to trade close to its 5-year average P/E at 13.5, it could potentially offer an annualized rate of return of 11.95% by 2025.

Fast Graph

Conclusion

Interpublic Group of Companies, a BBB-rated company that has paid a growing dividend for the past 11 years even throughout the pandemic years, is a value-investor candidate for total return. As a business, IPG operates in the unique advertising industry. It is one that businesses seek to reduce spending during bad times to conserve cash, and increase spending during good times, but find themselves almost unable to do without as a failure to advertise can result in a revenue loss of up to 2% per quarter. Even during the bear market of 2022, IPG demonstrated that it could grow organically at a high single-digit rate both domestically and internationally in almost all of its three business segments.

IPG is currently trading at an attractive valuation and despite a widely expected recession or economic slowdown in the back half of 2023, IPG is still confident of producing 2%-4% of revenue growth. Combine that with a 6%-7% dividend growth rate, even if IPG trades at the current valuation it is reasonable to expect a total 8%-11% return by the end of 2023. And if IPG were to trade up to its normal P/E of between 13-14, it could potentially return 11.95% (including dividends) in a year.

Advertising spending is not going away, and definitely not for IPG, which is one of the top 5 largest advertising companies in the world. By 2026, the advertising market is expected to cross the one trillion dollars mark

Statista

Sure, there will definitely be competition, but IPG will definitely be getting a slice of an ever-growing pie. IPG’s geographical reach across more than 100 countries and its continued investments in data analytics and Salesforce capabilities will give it an edge in coordinating coherent messaging no matter where its customers reside.