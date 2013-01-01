William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve been writing on the Seeking Alpha platform for more than 13 years and one of the best things that I’ve done during that time is to connect with Chuck Carnevale, also known as Mr. Valuation.

Now Mr. Valuation has been writing on Seeking Alpha for a few more years than me, and I consider him a mentor to me and many others on the Wide Moat Research team.

He has been almost like a college professor for our team of analysts, always adhering to the timeless principles of the margin of safety.

Today I wanted to reference an article that Mr. Valuation published back in 2015 that argues the importance of dividend growth.

“…there seems to be both controversy and confusion about the generators of return and the relative importance of the components contributing to total return. There are simply two components of total return: Capital appreciation and income. Dividend-paying stocks possess both of these components, while non-dividend paying stocks only possess the capital appreciation component. However, and this is of primary importance, both equity types generate total returns.”

Mr. Valuation goes on to explain that the dividend received from a publicly traded company represents significant investment benefits:

(1.) Once you receive a dividend from a company you own, you have less money at risk precisely proportionate to the amount of your dividend check.

Therefore, you have reduced the risk of owning shares simply because you have less money at risk. Also, you did not have to sell any shares to receive that cash back, therefore, the beneficial ownership interest in the company remains intact.

(2) Secondly, the dividend you receive represents a return bonus. This belief is based on the reality that the payment of the dividend does not reduce the amount of earnings that the company reported on its last financial statements. As Mr. Valuation points out,

“My experience indicates that "Mr. Market" will continue to capitalize the company's future earnings in the aggregate, just as they always have and do.”

This lesson was one of the first that Mr. Valuation taught me around a decade ago and I’m forever grateful for the easy-to-understand explanation (supported by facts) related to the all-important concept of dividend growth investing.

As I’ve stated a few times on Seeking Alpha, when I retire, I plan to live off an income portfolio of at least $1 million. That means I will need to have over $20 million invested in stocks and real estate to achieve an average yield on cost of 5% or higher.

Accordingly, that means I should own say $10 million in real estate generating $500k (of income) and $10 million in stocks generating $500k (of income).

Now, there are some terrific accounting tools at the investor's disposal for both asset classes (tax deferred accounts and cost segregation) and I will continue to utilize these (tools) in order to shelter as much income as possible (depreciation is a wonderful thing).

(I’m working on an article this week highlighting the benefits of owning private real estate.)

Now today I plan to provide you with three of my favorite Dividend Aristocrats that are part of my Income For Life Portfolio (my personal portfolio).

Remember, you don’t have to swing big when you get to the batter’s box, I recommend allocating capital in tranches recognizing that time horizon constitutes one of the most influential variables in structuring investment portfolios.

Dividend Aristocrat #1 - Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Ill.

The company operates within four segments:

Established Pharmaceutical Products

Diagnostic Products

Nutritional Products

Medical Devices.

Abbott Labs is well known for its relationship to a dividend favorite. Back in 2013, ABT spun off its branded pharmaceutical business into a separate company, which was AbbVie (ABBV).

In 2022, ABT saw worldwide sales of $43.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.34 per share. Sales were up 1.3% on a reported basis and up 6.4% on an organic basis. The fastest growing segments in 2022 were established pharmaceuticals and medical devices, two sectors that grew more than 10% on an organic basis. Organic basis calculates growth excluding foreign currency.

During the company’s most recent earnings release, management provided its 2023 guidance, which showed expected adjusted EPS of $4.30 to $4.50 per share, which would be a decline of 17% from 2022. Sales for the new year are expected to be in the high single digits, excluding any COVID related sales. On the year, management expects $2 billion in COVID-related testing sales.

This is one reason for the decline expected in EPS as the pandemic related sales, which were $8.4 billion at the peak, have now been cut down to $2 billion. The company delivered nearly 3 billion COVID tests during the pandemic years.

The two largest segments for the business are Diagnostics and Medical Devices, which account for 38% and 34%, respectively.

Now that COVID is becoming more of a seasonal virus, investors can focus back on Abbott’s regular business and there are some things to be excited about in terms of growth.

Diabetes has been a hot topic in the news of late, and ABT owns a product like FreeStyle Libre, which is a market leading glucose monitoring system that saw 40% growth in the most recent quarter and generated $4.3 billion in sales in 2022. Libre was recently named the best medical technology of the last 50 years by the Galien Foundation.

In December 2022, the company announced its 396th consecutive quarterly dividend, which coincided with an 8.5% dividend increase. The company has now increased their dividend for 51 consecutive years, not only making them a dividend aristocrat, but also a dividend king.

The company currently has a dividend yield of 2% and over the past five years, they have increased their dividend an average of 12% per year.

Over the past 12 months, shares of ABT are down nearly 15%, underperforming that of the S&P 500. Part of the pressure has been the political attacks on the sector, as well as the decline in COVID sales.

The decline now has shares of ABT trading at a 2023 earnings multiple of 23x. Over the past five years, shares have traded closer to an average of 26.3x.

Shares look like they are on a little sale using 2023 data, but a long-term investor must remember, 2023 is expected to be a slowdown from the growth we have seen the past two years. Beyond 2023, EPS is expected to grow double digits, which would calculate to an even lower multiple.

FAST Graphs

Dividend Aristocrat #2 - Realty Income (O)

Another dividend aristocrat on sale happens to be one of our favorite REITs, which is Realty Income. Realty Income is the gold standard when it comes to REITs and they are also a retail fan favorite for their monthly dividend.

The company is a net lease retail REIT with a high-quality portfolio that attracts high-quality tenants. In fact, roughly 41% of their tenants are investment grade quality.

The unique thing about Realty Income, aside from their monthly dividend, is the fact that their top 20 tenants are all very well insulated from an economic downturn. All 20 top tenants fall into one of these categories: Non-Discretionary, Low Price Point, Service Retail, or non-Retail.

This does not mean all tenants are safe, but for the most part, when you look at the top tenants, you understand the safety built within the portfolio.

Realty Income Q4 Investor Presentation

Looking at the top tenants, Dollar General (DG), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and 7-Eleven, you can see all three are companies that would perform well in an economic slowdown.

The tenants of concern would be AMC Theaters (AMC) and Regal, as they would not bode well in an economic recession and have been seeing declining foot traffic even in the current economy.

One of the newest editions to the portfolio has been the addition of Wynn, which is now a top 5 tenant, accounting for nearly 3% of annualized contractual rent. Last year, Realty Income closed in on the $1.7 billion acquisition of the property on the Las Vegas strip and completed a sales-leaseback transaction with Wynn, who operates the casino.

Realty Income currently has a market cap of $41 billion and over the past 12 months shares have fallen 9%.

In terms of performance, Realty Income is one of the most consistent performers you will find. Even through various economic cycles, Realty Income has generated positive AFFO growth in 26 of the past 27 years.

As mentioned, the REIT is more well known for its monthly dividend, so popular that they coined themselves The Monthly Dividend Company. Realty Income is one of only three REITs on the dividend aristocrat list, as they have paid a growing dividend for more than 25 consecutive years. The company currently pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share which equates to a yield of 4.8%.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income looks rather undervalued. Analysts are looking for $4.00 AFFO in 2023, which equates to a forward P/AFFO of 15.8x. Over the past five years, shares have traded at an average AFFO multiple of 19.3x.

FAST Graphs

Dividend Aristocrat #3 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

We started with a healthcare company, why not end with one as well. JNJ is a healthcare conglomerate, one with a lot going on. Rarely in the history of the company, do we mention JNJ having a higher risk.

Of all three of the companies we're discussing today, JNJ certainly has the most uncertainty, largely due to active litigation cases they are going through regarding their talc powder.

Last week, JNJ announced they would ask the US Supreme Court to hear an appeal of an appellate court decision that disallows the company’s subsidiary to take on the talc related lawsuits. The company already had reportedly asked the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider the decision, to which they denied.

More than 40,000 plaintiffs have sued the company with some claiming that the company had known about issues regarding its baby powder and other talc-based products having contained traces of asbestos, a carcinogen. Others claimed the talc itself was an irritant that led to ovarian cancer.

The company could be on the hook for billions, so there's a lot of unknown here at the moment, but at the same time, JNJ is a company that generated more than $17.2 billion in free cash flow last year. However, this was a 13% decrease from 2021, largely due to a negative impact of $1.3 billion from inventory related issues.

Aside from the talc related lawsuits, JNJ will be spinning off its consumer health segment, which holds many household names that consumers have become familiar with over the years. These include:

Tylenol

Motrin

Zyrtec

Listerine

Aveen

Johnson’s

Neutrogena

These are just some of the many popular products produced by JNJ’s consumer health segment. This segment is the smallest and slowest growing of the three primary segments of JNJ, which also include pharmaceuticals and MedTech. The spin-off into a new company called Kenvue, is expected to take place in Q4 2023.

Looking at the dividend, JNJ has paid a growing dividend for 60 years now, also making them a dividend king. The company currently yields a 2.9% dividend with a five-year dividend growth rate of 6%.

The payout ratio is low at 44%, meaning there's plenty of room to continue growing the dividend moving forward. However, growth may be slow due in large part to the uncertainty around the lawsuits.

In terms of performance, JNJ shares have been under pressure, down more than 12% on the year due in large part to the lawsuits I just discussed. This has created an opportunity for long-term investors that do not mind adding a little risk to a long-term blue-chip company like Johnson & Johnson.

The company currently trades at a P/E multiple of 14.7x compared to a 5-year average of 17.2x. This is the lowest valuation we have seen since March 2020.

FAST Graphs

In Closing…

“While enthusiasm may be necessary for great accomplishments elsewhere, on Wall Street it almost invariably leads to disaster.” Benjamin Graham

The point Graham was making here is that overconfidence can contribute to investor errors, including inadequate diversification, overenthusiastic stock picking, and counterproductive market timing.

In turn, the investor faces greater risks and possibly lower returns. In a few days I plan to write another article debunking “market timing” and I will once again highlight a previous article by Mr. Valuation.

As I like to end most of my articles,

Happy SWAN Investing!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.