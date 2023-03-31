Igor-Kardasov

Introduction

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) released its Preliminary Unaudited fourth quarter and Full-year 2022 results on March 31, 2023, and published a company supplemental Presentation.

Thus, when possible, many data have been estimated to the best of my ability. Other data are unavailable and will not be indicated in my data table.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on November 10, 2022. I have followed EGY quarterly since April 2014.

As I have explained in my preceding article, VAALCO Energy has changed drastically since October 13, 2022. The company acquired TransGlobe, which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the new VALCO Energy.

Thus, the fourth quarter will be the first quarter for the new VAALCO Energy.

1 - 4Q22 and Full-year 2022 production and revenue snapshot

Oil Production was 14,390 Bope/d during 4Q22 or 1,371K Boe (1,680 WI), up 90.5% over the same period a year earlier. The increase is due to the combination with TransGlobe, explained earlier.

Total oil and gas revenues for 4Q22 were $96.558 million. Oil price averaged $70.43 in 4Q22.

EGY increased 2022 proved reserves by 149% to 27.9 MMBOE. The new FSO is not operating in Gabon.

Finally, EGY increased its quarterly cash dividend by 92% to $0.0625 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023 ($0.25 annualized) from $0.0325 per share ($0.13 annualized) in 2022.

EGY 4Q22 and Full-year 2022 Highlights (EGY Presentation)

The company sold a record 1,371K Barrels of oil equivalent this quarter at an average price of $70.43 per barrel.

EGY Quarterly Oil prices history (Fun Trading)

Total production expense, excluding workovers and stock compensation, increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increased production and costs associated with the TransGlobe combination as well as higher costs caused by inflationary pressures associated with boats, diesel, personnel and costs stemming from the additional operational activities related to the annual field-wide maintenance program, the FSO conversion and field reconfiguration at Etame. (press release)

Note from the press release (Egypt):

In December 2022, VAALCO spudded the Arta77 HC well targeting the Nukhul reservoir. The lateral was successfully drilled through reservoir encountering laterally 1,363 meters of good oil and gas shows.

Also, EGY drilled and completed the ETBNM 2H-ST development well in Gabon from the SEENT platform. It was a bit disappointing with an initial production of 250 Bop/d gross.

Finally, the company is working on the Block P in Equatorial Guinea prospect and said in the press release:

In March 2023, we held productive meetings with the MMH and our partners in Houston. During these meetings we finalized multiple substantive documents for Block P which includes the Venus development, relating to the Production Sharing Contract. We are working on concluding remaining documents and expect to update the market in the second quarter of 2023. We anticipate a strong, efficient and economic development of this exciting discovery with first oil projected for 2026.

2 - Stock performance

EGY stock has dropped significantly since the company announced its merger with TransGlobe and did not recover afterward. EGY is down 34% on a one-year basis, underperforming most of its peers. As I said, bigger is not necessarily better.

3 - Investment thesis and Recent development

It is too early to comment about the recent merger, but the market has not been impressed, and the stock has sold off since the news was released. The new VAALCO Energy, Inc. is now a diversified small E&P company, making the business model stronger and less risky. It is a crucial point when we are dealing with small E&P oil stocks.

The most crucial component as we advance is the oil and gas prices. On Sunday, OPEC+ decided on a surprise production cut of some 1.16 million barrels per day, increasing the total OPEC+ cut to 3.66 million bpd. This news will probably temporarily boost EGY and other E&Ps struggling lately.

However, it is only a "dead cat bounce" and will create more headaches for the world economy that cannot coop with higher oil prices.

Thus, I recommend using about 40%-45% of your position to trade EGY short-term LIFO. It has been my recommendation for many quarters.

VAALCO Energy - 4Q22 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers

VAALCO Energy 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Total Oil and Gas Revenues in $ million 56.38 68.66 110.99 78.10 96.59 Total Revenues EGY in $ million 65.20 77.60 127.51 90.02 n/a* Net income In $ million 34.36 12.16 15.10 6.87 18.00* EBITDA $ million (4Q22 is Adjusted EBITDAX) 30.05 45.17 81.91 43.88 49.81 EPS diluted in $/share 0.58 0.21 0.25 0.11 n/a* Operating cash flow in $ million 3.40 -0.76 69.77 60.69 -0.96* CapEx in $ million 8.10 23.15 37.13 43.57 19.36* Free Cash Flow in $ million -4.70 -23.91 32.64 17.12 -20.32* Total cash $ million 48.68 18.94 53.06 69.29 37.20 Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and non-current) In $ million 0 0 0 0 0 Share Outstanding diluted in millions 59.00 59.18 59.36 59.45 108.75?** Quarterly Dividend $/share 0 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325/0.0625 1Q23 Oil Production 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Oil Production in Boep/d average ("NRI") 7,554 8,051 9,211 9,157 14,390 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 695 725 958 731 1,371 Oil price realized $/ barrel. 77.31 109.65 113.38 103.61 70.43 Click to enlarge

* The 10-K has not been released yet; those numbers are unavailable (n/a) or can only be deducted from the press release.

** Shares outstanding diluted indicated is just an estimate, without the 10K filing.

Analysis: Revenues, Total Debt, Cash, and Preliminary Oil Production

1 - Total oil and gas revenues were $96.59 million in 4Q22

EGY Quarterly Oil and Gas revenues history (Fun Trading)

Oil and Gas Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $96.59 million compared to $56.38 million for 4Q21. Net income is estimated at $18.00 million compared to $34.36 million in 4Q21.

The Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $49.81 million in 4Q22.

VAALCO Energy said in the press release:

VAALCO is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K within the prescribed time period, without unreasonable effort and expense. Management continues to work as expeditiously as possible to complete the Form 10-K and believes that it will be in a position to file the report with the SEC and conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at a loss of $20.32 million in 4Q22

EGY Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.

The trailing 12-month free cash flow for VAALCO was $5.53 million. EGY recorded a fourth-quarter FCF loss estimated at $20.32 million.

The company funded $19.36 million in cash in CapEx during 4Q22. More details will be available on April 6, 2023.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share for 1Q23 and a quarterly dividend of $0.0325 for 4Q22. EGY ratified and approved a share buyback program for an aggregate purchase of currently outstanding common stock up to $30 million.

EGY bought back $3 million in 4Q22 and $4.5 million in 1Q23.

3 - The company is debt-free and has a cash position of $37.2 million in 4Q22

EGY Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $37.20 million as of December 31, 2022, down from $48.68 million in 4Q21. The company has no debt. The company indicated that: At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, VAALCO had an unrestricted cash balance of $37.0 million. In addition, the Company had $46 million outstanding with EGPC at December 31, 2022 associated with September to December invoices, Canadian accounts receivable of $4.5 million for December (collected in January), and Gabon accounts receivable of $1.7 million (collected in January). Liquidity is now over $87 million for the combined company. EGY liquidity (EGY Presentation)

4 - Oil-equivalent production and other considerations

4.1 - Daily oil production NRI

EGY Oil production history (Fun Trading)

Production for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 14,390 NRI* Boep/d, up 90.5% from the same quarter a year ago and up 57.1% sequentially. VAALCO sold 1,371K Boe in 4Q22. FY 2023 production is estimated at 22,400 Boep/d WI.

EGY Production and reserves outlook 2023 (EGY Presentation)

Note*: The production indicated is NRI, which means Net Revenue Interest. It is the total revenue interest that EGY owns in Gabon's oil and gas lease and Transglobe.

EGY Quarterly oil production and price history (Fun Trading)

4.2 - 2023 Guidance, including TransGlobe subsidiary

The company now indicates production from Gabon, Egypt, and Canada, of 24,400 Boep/d in 2023 NRI between 15,300 and 18,600 Boep/d, with CapEx between $70 million and $90 million. For the first quarter of 2023, NRI Production is estimated to be between 17,300 and 18,600 Boep/d.

EGY 2023 Guidance (EGY Presentation)

4.3 New reserves, including Egypt and Canada

2P reserves are now significantly higher for the combined company and represent 90% oil.

EGY 2022 Reserves (EGY Presentation) Technical Analysis and Commentary EGY TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.

EGY forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $4.95 and support at $4. The pattern is often considered bearish.

The general strategy I usually promote in my marketplace, "The gold and oil corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 40%-45% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $8 and $10.

The recent merger with TransGlobal is complicating the analysis, and I may change my long-term target depending on the long-term effect of the merger that I still see on the negative side now. However, EGY has significantly underperformed the sector and could present an opportunity to buy on weakness.

If you adopt a short-term strategy to complement your investment, I recommend accumulating EGY between $4.20 and $3.90 with lower support at $3.65. Conversely, it is reasonable to take partial profits between $4.90 and $5.10 with higher resistance at $5.20.

Oil prices are getting a boost today with the news from OPEC+, but I think it is only a temporary uptrend, and reality will set in after a short period of euphoria. Thus, I see any uptick as an opportunity to take profits.

So watch oil prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.