The American oil producer VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) released its Preliminary Unaudited fourth quarter and Full-year 2022 results on March 31, 2023, and published a company supplemental Presentation.
Thus, when possible, many data have been estimated to the best of my ability. Other data are unavailable and will not be indicated in my data table.
Note: This article is an update of my article published on November 10, 2022. I have followed EGY quarterly since April 2014.
As I have explained in my preceding article, VAALCO Energy has changed drastically since October 13, 2022. The company acquired TransGlobe, which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the new VALCO Energy.
Thus, the fourth quarter will be the first quarter for the new VAALCO Energy.
Oil Production was 14,390 Bope/d during 4Q22 or 1,371K Boe (1,680 WI), up 90.5% over the same period a year earlier. The increase is due to the combination with TransGlobe, explained earlier.
Total oil and gas revenues for 4Q22 were $96.558 million. Oil price averaged $70.43 in 4Q22.
EGY increased 2022 proved reserves by 149% to 27.9 MMBOE. The new FSO is not operating in Gabon.
Finally, EGY increased its quarterly cash dividend by 92% to $0.0625 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023 ($0.25 annualized) from $0.0325 per share ($0.13 annualized) in 2022.
The company sold a record 1,371K Barrels of oil equivalent this quarter at an average price of $70.43 per barrel.
Total production expense, excluding workovers and stock compensation, increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increased production and costs associated with the TransGlobe combination as well as higher costs caused by inflationary pressures associated with boats, diesel, personnel and costs stemming from the additional operational activities related to the annual field-wide maintenance program, the FSO conversion and field reconfiguration at Etame. (press release)
Note from the press release (Egypt):
In December 2022, VAALCO spudded the Arta77 HC well targeting the Nukhul reservoir. The lateral was successfully drilled through reservoir encountering laterally 1,363 meters of good oil and gas shows.
Also, EGY drilled and completed the ETBNM 2H-ST development well in Gabon from the SEENT platform. It was a bit disappointing with an initial production of 250 Bop/d gross.
Finally, the company is working on the Block P in Equatorial Guinea prospect and said in the press release:
In March 2023, we held productive meetings with the MMH and our partners in Houston. During these meetings we finalized multiple substantive documents for Block P which includes the Venus development, relating to the Production Sharing Contract. We are working on concluding remaining documents and expect to update the market in the second quarter of 2023. We anticipate a strong, efficient and economic development of this exciting discovery with first oil projected for 2026.
EGY stock has dropped significantly since the company announced its merger with TransGlobe and did not recover afterward. EGY is down 34% on a one-year basis, underperforming most of its peers. As I said, bigger is not necessarily better.
It is too early to comment about the recent merger, but the market has not been impressed, and the stock has sold off since the news was released. The new VAALCO Energy, Inc. is now a diversified small E&P company, making the business model stronger and less risky. It is a crucial point when we are dealing with small E&P oil stocks.
The most crucial component as we advance is the oil and gas prices. On Sunday, OPEC+ decided on a surprise production cut of some 1.16 million barrels per day, increasing the total OPEC+ cut to 3.66 million bpd. This news will probably temporarily boost EGY and other E&Ps struggling lately.
However, it is only a "dead cat bounce" and will create more headaches for the world economy that cannot coop with higher oil prices.
Thus, I recommend using about 40%-45% of your position to trade EGY short-term LIFO. It has been my recommendation for many quarters.
|VAALCO Energy
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|Total Oil and Gas Revenues in $ million
|56.38
|68.66
|110.99
|78.10
|96.59
|Total Revenues EGY in $ million
|65.20
|77.60
|127.51
|90.02
|n/a*
|Net income In $ million
|34.36
|12.16
|15.10
|6.87
|18.00*
|EBITDA $ million (4Q22 is Adjusted EBITDAX)
|30.05
|45.17
|81.91
|43.88
|49.81
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.58
|0.21
|0.25
|0.11
|n/a*
|Operating cash flow in $ million
|3.40
|-0.76
|69.77
|60.69
|-0.96*
|CapEx in $ million
|8.10
|23.15
|37.13
|43.57
|19.36*
|Free Cash Flow in $ million
|-4.70
|-23.91
|32.64
|17.12
|-20.32*
|Total cash $ million
|48.68
|18.94
|53.06
|69.29
|37.20
|Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and non-current) In $ million
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Outstanding diluted in millions
|59.00
|59.18
|59.36
|59.45
|108.75?**
|Quarterly Dividend $/share
|0
|0.0325
|0.0325
|0.0325
|0.0325/0.0625 1Q23
|Oil Production
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|Oil Production in Boep/d average ("NRI")
|7,554
|8,051
|9,211
|9,157
|14,390
|Quarterly oil Production K Boe
|695
|725
|958
|731
|1,371
|Oil price realized $/ barrel.
|77.31
|109.65
|113.38
|103.61
|70.43
Data Source: Company press release.
* The 10-K has not been released yet; those numbers are unavailable (n/a) or can only be deducted from the press release.
** Shares outstanding diluted indicated is just an estimate, without the 10K filing.
Oil and Gas Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $96.59 million compared to $56.38 million for 4Q21. Net income is estimated at $18.00 million compared to $34.36 million in 4Q21.
The Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $49.81 million in 4Q22.
VAALCO Energy said in the press release:
VAALCO is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K within the prescribed time period, without unreasonable effort and expense. Management continues to work as expeditiously as possible to complete the Form 10-K and believes that it will be in a position to file the report with the SEC and conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.
The trailing 12-month free cash flow for VAALCO was $5.53 million. EGY recorded a fourth-quarter FCF loss estimated at $20.32 million.
The company funded $19.36 million in cash in CapEx during 4Q22. More details will be available on April 6, 2023.
The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share for 1Q23 and a quarterly dividend of $0.0325 for 4Q22. EGY ratified and approved a share buyback program for an aggregate purchase of currently outstanding common stock up to $30 million.
EGY bought back $3 million in 4Q22 and $4.5 million in 1Q23.
4.1 - Daily oil production NRI
Production for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 14,390 NRI* Boep/d, up 90.5% from the same quarter a year ago and up 57.1% sequentially. VAALCO sold 1,371K Boe in 4Q22. FY 2023 production is estimated at 22,400 Boep/d WI.
Note*: The production indicated is NRI, which means Net Revenue Interest. It is the total revenue interest that EGY owns in Gabon's oil and gas lease and Transglobe.
4.2 - 2023 Guidance, including TransGlobe subsidiary
The company now indicates production from Gabon, Egypt, and Canada, of 24,400 Boep/d in 2023 NRI between 15,300 and 18,600 Boep/d, with CapEx between $70 million and $90 million. For the first quarter of 2023, NRI Production is estimated to be between 17,300 and 18,600 Boep/d.
4.3 New reserves, including Egypt and Canada
2P reserves are now significantly higher for the combined company and represent 90% oil.
Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.
EGY forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $4.95 and support at $4. The pattern is often considered bearish.
The general strategy I usually promote in my marketplace, "The gold and oil corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 40%-45% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $8 and $10.
The recent merger with TransGlobal is complicating the analysis, and I may change my long-term target depending on the long-term effect of the merger that I still see on the negative side now. However, EGY has significantly underperformed the sector and could present an opportunity to buy on weakness.
If you adopt a short-term strategy to complement your investment, I recommend accumulating EGY between $4.20 and $3.90 with lower support at $3.65. Conversely, it is reasonable to take partial profits between $4.90 and $5.10 with higher resistance at $5.20.
Oil prices are getting a boost today with the news from OPEC+, but I think it is only a temporary uptrend, and reality will set in after a short period of euphoria. Thus, I see any uptick as an opportunity to take profits.
So watch oil prices like a hawk.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I trade short-term EGY regularly and own a long-term position.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)