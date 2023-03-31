Vaalco Energy: Entering A New Game

Apr. 03, 2023
Summary

  • VAALCO Energy, Inc. oil and gas revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $96.59 million compared to $56.38 million for 4Q21. Net income is estimated at $18.00 million compared to $34.36 million.
  • Production for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 14,390 NRI* Boep/d, up 90.5% from the same quarter a year ago and up 57.1% sequentially. VAALCO sold 1,371K Boe in 4Q22.
  • I recommend buying VAALCO Energy, Inc. between $4.20 and $3.90, with lower support at $3.65.
FPSO tanker vessel near Oil Rig platform. Offshore oil and gas industry

Igor-Kardasov

Introduction

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) released its Preliminary Unaudited fourth quarter and Full-year 2022 results on March 31, 2023, and published a company supplemental Presentation.

Thus, when possible, many data have been estimated to the

Table

EGY 4Q22 and Full-year 2022 Highlights (EGY Presentation)

Chart

EGY Quarterly Oil prices history (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

EGY Quarterly Oil and Gas revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGY Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGY Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $37.20 million as of December 31, 2022, down from $48.68 million in 4Q21. The company has no debt. The company indicated that:

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, VAALCO had an unrestricted cash balance of $37.0 million. In addition, the Company had $46 million outstanding with EGPC at December 31, 2022 associated with September to December invoices, Canadian accounts receivable of $4.5 million for December (collected in January), and Gabon accounts receivable of $1.7 million (collected in January).

Liquidity is now over $87 million for the combined company.

Table

EGY liquidity (EGY Presentation)

Chart

EGY Oil production history (Fun Trading)

Charts

EGY Production and reserves outlook 2023 (EGY Presentation)

Chart

EGY Quarterly oil production and price history (Fun Trading)

Table

EGY 2023 Guidance (EGY Presentation)

Chart

EGY 2022 Reserves (EGY Presentation)

Technical Analysis and Commentary

Chart

EGY TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Comments (1)

