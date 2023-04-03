Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 03, 2023 7:41 PM ETGreenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.71K Followers

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Snyder - Chief Executive Officer

Lana Reeve - Chief Financial and Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good day, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss Greenlane Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. A press release detailing the financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 was distributed today and is available on the Investor Relations section of the Greenlane website at investor.gnln.com.

As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded. A replay of this call, as well as a copy of the supplemental earnings slide will be archived in the company's IR website at investor.gnln.com.

On the call today are Craig Snyder, Chief Executive Officer; and Lana Reeve, Chief Financial and Legal Officer.

Before we begin, Greenlane would like to remind listeners that today's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to the questions received. These statements do not guarantee future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. These statements are based on current expectations of the company's management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed in today's press release. This call also contains time sensitive information that speaks only as of the date of this live broadcast, April 3, 2023.

Factors that could cause Greenlane’s results to differ materially are set forth in yesterday’s press release and in Greenlane’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made today on this call are based upon assumptions as of today, and Greenlane assumes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.