EMO: MLP Equity CEF, From The Saba Playbook

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.35K Followers

Summary

  • ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. is an MLP equity closed end fund.
  • The CEF is currently trading with a -14% discount to NAV.
  • Saba Capital, an activist fund, has a large stake in EMO.
  • We have seen Saba successfully close the discount arbitrage in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund.
  • With OPEC now cutting production for the year and EMO still at a large discount to NAV, we feel this is a nice yield trade with a large one-time upside potential.
Gas pipeline, variant 2

VladKol

Thesis

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMO) is an equity closed end fund. The vehicle focuses on MLP equities, and seeks a high total return, with an emphasis on cash distributions. Just like other CEFs in the MLP space, the fund suffered an

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.35K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.