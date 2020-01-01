Greg Kelton

By Levi at StockWaves, produced with Avi Gilburt

As in any sector, there are leaders and there are followers. Semiconductors are made up of some of the greatest innovators and executors of strategy. But the sector also contains some laggards. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) finds itself at better than mediocre but not quite top of the class.

With current valuations getting quite stretched, sentiment is filling out a structure of price that is telling us that a meaningful pullback is near, if not even more than that to the downside.

There's also the continual drumbeat and rhetoric of conflict in the South China Sea. Will it ignite into something much more incendiary than what we're currently seeing? That's beyond the scope of this article. However, the uncertainty makes some take pause with this specific name.

What tools do we have at our disposal to measure sentiment and project what is most likely next?

Sentiment Speaks - Are You Listening To It?

So, what is sentiment telling us about TSM and SMH at this point in time? Let's focus on TSM and then briefly compare with SMH to verify our primary path.

StockWaves / MotiveWave

The structure of price on this chart is telling us that TSM struck an important and perhaps multi-year high back in early 2021. As you can see, the move down has thus far been a corrective 3-wave structure which found a low in a Primary 'A' wave in late 2022. From that point we have seen another corrective 3-wave bounce in what is likely a Primary 'B' wave bounce. A Primary 'C' wave down is to follow.

StockWaves / MotiveWave

The overall sector appears to agree as well with the company specific thesis presented above.

So from this point in time we'll be looking for the Primary 'B' wave to top soon, if it has not already done so. Then, a 5-wave decline should unfold, followed by a 3-wave corrective bounce. That will be a strong sell signal for TSM and likely the "Semis" as a sector.

Risks

Is it plausible to project this may actually be a new bull move to higher highs? The answer would be, "What's plausible vs. what's probable." Should TSM move strongly above the $103 level, then it's more likely that it will see $111 - $117 first. And it's even in the realm of possibilities that after a pullback from that higher high, it sees new all-time highs.

I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that we provide our perspective by ranking probabilistic market movements based upon the structure of the market price action. And if we maintain a certain primary perspective as to how the market will move next, and the market breaks that pattern, it clearly tells us that we were wrong in our initial assessment. But here's the most important part of the analysis: We also provide you with an alternative perspective at the same time we provide you with our primary expectation, and let you know when to adopt that alternative perspective before it happens.

The current context for TSM tells us that it's likely in a lengthy and drawn out corrective pattern for some time ahead. Inside this pattern there will be many opportunities for trending moves in both directions. And it will be the structure of price that tells us when these turns are most probable. The next larger move in TSM could take it to the lows seen during the COVID Crash in 2020. Not all at once, of course. But, from the charts shared here, you can see the path that we anticipate and what we project as the most probable road ahead at this time.

