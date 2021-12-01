Baidu: Major Potential For China's Tech Titan

Summary

  • Strong leadership positions in numerous hypergrowth sectors will drive strong growth expected into 2030.
  • Apollo Go self-driving taxis are chartered in several major Chinese cities.
  • Macroeconomic recovery in China, the zero COVID policy ended with lots of pent-up demand from consumers and advertisers. Baidu is a leader in search in China.
  • Expecting tailwinds in advertising space, as firms shift from cost-saving measures to returning to expansion.

Baidu headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a Chinese internet and technology firm. BIDU has market leadership in China for search engines, with a market share representing some 700 million monthly active users - close to 80% market share. Not only

SeekingAlpha EPS and Revenue estimates

SeekingAlpha

Market Size for Iaas, Paas, Saas

BIDU, CIC

Addressable Market for AI cloud solutions

BIDU, CIC

Market Size of Mobile

BIDU, CIC

% of Utilization for Streaming Services in China

S&P Market Intelligence

YChart for FCF and Capex

SeekingAlpha

BuildingBenjamins.com is a free stock picking and market commentary investment newsletter. We also provide video reports on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@BuildingBenjamins ------ Ben Halliburton founded BuildingBenjamins.com and also founded Tradition Capital Management in 2000 where he was named “PSN Manager of the Decade” for All-Cap in the 2000s and “PSN Manager of the Decade” for Dividend Value in the 2010s. We are focused on investing in stocks as a business. The Qualitative attributes like products, brands, patents, distribution, resources, networking effect, R&D, and management drive quantitative financials like ROE, free cashflow, earnings power, dividend payout ratio, and growth. Once we have the quantitative, we can estimate the fair value of the stock. Since starting his investment career at Merrill Lynch in 1986, Ben has been continuously involved in investing. As a partner and portfolio manager at Brundage Story and Rose in the 1990s, he was the top performing portfolio manager at the firm and his “Disciplined Growth Strategy” outperformed the S&P500 in the 1990’s bull market. Ben is now running a family office, Tradition Investment Management, and publishing his personal portfolio on https://buildingbenjamins.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIDU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

